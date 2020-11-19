Andover briefly

South Church hosts vigil for peace
On the eve of the 2020 election, South Church in Andover held a non-partisan peace and unity vigil. People played music, read poetry, lit candles and heard the church steeple bell ring.
About 50 people came to the church Nov. 2 with their worries, fears and hopes to put them all before God, said Amy Joyall, a member of the church.
"A place was provided to offer prayers for our country to move in a direction of justice, peace, and unity," she said. "This Peace and Unity Vigil was not about individual candidates or hopes for their success or loss."
The vigil was 30 minutes in length and held on the front steps of South Church, 41 Central St., Andover. All participants wore masks and stayed outdoors.
Rotary plans club meetings
Rotary of Andover meets every Friday at 7:30 a.m.
The group meets in person and over Zoom. In-person attendance is limited to 25 people.
Call Amy Salant, 781-964-6397, or go to rotaryandover.com for more information.
Friday, Nov. 20: Jill Beck of Humans for Education, whose mission is to respond to COVID-19 by providing emergency food relief to the families of their students, presenting 7:45 to 8:15 a.m.; conclusion and networking, 8:15 to 8:30 a.m. Meeting at Andiamo, 159 River Road, Andover.
Friday, Dec. 4: Texas Rotarian Howard Berg, World’s Fastest Reader, presenting 7:45 to 8:15 a.m.; conclusion and networking, 8:15 to 8:30 a.m. Meeting at Andiamo, 159 River Road, Andover.
Jewish Federation hosts comedy series
The Merrimack Valley Jewish Federation is hosting a Zoom comedy series.
Joel Chasnoff performs "Jokes on us: A comedic deep dive into the absurdities of Jewish life at 4 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 6.
Tickets are $10 per show, or $25 for all three. Visit merrimackvalley.ticketspice.com/spotlight-1 to purchase tickets or email Laurie@mvjf.org for more information.
Consulting firm awards scholarship
In its sixth year of working with the statewide nonprofit Mass Mentoring, the Andover-based consulting firm ALKU awarded its annual scholarship to Nellcie Bodden, a senior at the Roxbury charter school City on a Hill.
This year because of the pandemic the firm upped its $20,000 scholarship to $30,000. It will be distributed to Bodden over four years while she pursues a degree in political science or psychology.