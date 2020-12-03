Gift card drive held
The Andover High School Parents Advisory Council (PAC) is running its annual gift card drive through Dec. 4. Hybrid students can drop off gift cards at the main office, or people can donate through Paypal. Visit bit.ly/3omeQkb for more information.
Rent, mortgage assistance
Andover officials set up a program to help residents who lost income because of the pandemic pay for housing.
The town set aside $200,000 from its CARES Act grant to provide up to $5,000 for one month's rent or mortgage, said Assistant Town Manager Patrick Lawlor.
Residents have until Dec. 15 to apply, but "we encourage folks to get their applications in early so we have all the paperwork and documentation," Lawlor said. It can be used for December or January rent.
Lawlor hopes residents take advantage of the program, which can be expanded if there is overwhelming demand, he said.
Jewish Federation hosts comedy show
The Merrimack Valley Jewish Federation is hosting a Zoom comedy show. Joel Chasnoff performs “Jokes on us: A comedic deep dive into the absurdities of Jewish life at 4 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 6.
Tickets are $10 per show. Visit merrimackvalley.ticketspice.com/spotlight-1 to purchase tickets or email Laurie@mvjf.org for more information.
Rotary plans club meetings
Rotary of Andover meets every Friday at 7:30 a.m.
The group meets in person and over Zoom. In-person attendance is limited to 25 people.
Call Amy Salant, 781-964-6397, or go to rotaryandover.com for more information.
Friday, Dec. 4: Texas Rotarian Howard Berg, World’s Fastest Reader, presenting 7:45 to 8:15 a.m.; conclusion and networking, 8:15 to 8:30 a.m. Meeting at Andiamo, 159 River Road, Andover.
Friday, Dec. 11: Andover Fire Chief Michael Mansfield presenting updates on the Ballardvale fire station and acquired property, 7:45 to 8:15 a.m.; conclusion/networking, 8:15 to 8:30 a.m. Meeting at Andiamo, 159 River Road, Andover.
Estate Planning with Author & Attorney, Tara K. Wilson
Andover author and attorney, Tara K. Wilson, will share highlights from her new book, Trustworthy: Enlightened Estate Planning, and provide a broad overview and tips for putting a good trust-based estate plan in place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3 through the Memorial Hall Library. To sign up for the Zoom event visit mhl.org.
Discover the Joy of Bird Feeding
The Memorial Hall Library is hosting a Zoom webinar with Mass Audubon naturalist Scott Santino to learn about the joys of winter bird feeding at 7 p.m. Dec. 8. He’ll discuss feeder types, the best seed to put in them, the birds they’ll attract, how to outsmart squirrels and other ways to encourage birdlife into your yard and community.
Santino is the naturalist at the Ipswich River Wildlife Sanctuary in Topsfield where he has been leading nature education programs for Mass Audubon since 1999. He coordinates the sanctuary’s volunteer Nature Guide program, training adults in natural history interpretation and is a faculty member of Mass Audubon’s Birder’s Certificate Program, a college-level ornithology class.
To sign up for the Zoom event visit mhl.org.
Addison Gallery Virtual Tour & Talk: Civil War Painting and Photography
Memorial Hall Library and Phillips Academy are partnering to bring people on an informative gallery tour to examine works by Alexander Gardner, Edward Lamson Henry, Winslow Homer, and more from the collection of the Addison Gallery of American Art at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9.
Jamie Kaplowitz Gibbons, head of education at the Addison Gallery of American Art, will lead the discussion with Tessa Hite, the Charles H. Sawyer Curatorial Fellow at the Addison Gallery of American Art.
To sign up for the Zoom event visit mhl.org.