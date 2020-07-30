Andover Choral Society chosen as competition finalist

Andover Choral Society is in the running for a big award.
The recording of the group's 2019 world-premiere performance of "Abraham Lincoln Walks at Midnight" by Florence Price has been selected as a finalist for The American Prize Ernst Bacon Memorial Award for the Performance of American Music.
The award recognizes and rewards the best performances of American music by ensembles and soloists worldwide.
Florence Price, who lived from 1887 to 1953, was the first African-American woman to be recognized as a symphony composer and to have a composition played by a major orchestra. In 2009, a substantial collection of her works was found in an abandoned house in Chicago. One of those works — "Abraham Lincoln Walks at Midnight" — was edited by Andover Choral Society music director Michael Driscoll into a performance.
Andover Choral Society is dedicated to presenting exceptional performances, connecting to the larger community and fostering an appreciation of choral music. Founded in 1929, the chorus performs two concerts per year, with a repertoire that focuses on fine choral and choral-orchestral works from the Baroque era through the present day.
Membership in the society is open to anyone with a love for choral music and a desire to share that love with other people. For more information, visit andoverchoralsociety.org.