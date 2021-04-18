Andover Choral Society unites Valley performers

ANDOVER — Having remotely conducted choral rehearsals for much of the year because of the pandemic, the Andover Choral Society wanted to do something grand for their spring 2021 concert — hopefully their last fully remote one.
For their upcoming remote concert, they decided to invite 11 other Merrimack Valley performing arts groups including Spotlight Playhouse, Merrimack Valley Philharmonic and Lawrence Voices of Hope to join them.
“Our tag line is ‘Bringing people together with music,’ and we’ve tried to do it virtually over the past year but we can’t wait to do it in person,” said Tom Connolly, president of the choir.
The Andover group is performing multiple songs for their upcoming concert, and is including clips of previous concerts, Connolley said.
"During the pandemic, we have found ways to conduct virtual choir rehearsals, record concerts, and air them for the entertainment of the Merrimack Valley community," said Mike Driscoll, the group's music director. "It has been challenging, but fun and rewarding. It allows the (choral) community to stay in touch and sing together during these times."
So, while planning this latest concert they decided to reach out to other groups and see if they would want to join in the virtual fun.
Connolly said he hopes the upcoming concert allows people to rediscover their local groups and then patronize them in the future as restrictions are lifted and groups can perform in front of live audiences again.
“We are a pretty close-knit crew and we wanted to maintain the connection," he said. "Music means a lot to us because through our music we could reach out to the greater community.”
On Sunday, May 2, at 3 p.m., Andover Choral Society will premiere “Voices Diverse and Beautiful – Music of the Merrimack Valley,” a virtual concert showcasing the richness and diversity of the vibrant arts community in the Merrimack Valley. It will be broadcast for free on Andover Choral Society’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/andoverchoralsociety.
Following the premiere, the concert will be available for viewing on the group’s website, andoverchoralsociety.org, and will air on local cable stations in Andover, North Andover, Lawrence, Haverhill, and Derry, New Hampshire.
Watch the show
Virtual Concert Participants:
Andover Choral Society
Acting Out
Free Christian Church
Merrimack Valley Philharmonic Orchestra
Mistral Music
New England Classical Singers
Spotlight Playhouse
Synai Ministries
Temple Emanu-El of Haverhill
Third Baptist Church of Lawrence
Voices of Hope
Zograf String Quartet