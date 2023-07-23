ANDOVER -- Andover Little League has some history this time of year. Over the last four decades, its all-star teams are still playing in the Williamsport tournament in late July.

Well, they're doing it again in 2023.

Andover beat Reading, 9-8, scoring a run in the bottom of the sixth inning when Dean Davis knocked in Jedward Sanchez for the game-winning run.

Andover has lost only one game since the tournament began earlier this month. And that was a extra innings game on Wednesday.

"The best feeling in the world," said Sanchez, who not only scored the winning run but also had a grand slam earlier in the game.

Andover will be among four teams at the state finals, playing the Section 3 champion on Thursday in Oxford.

"Nothing this team does surprises me," said Andover manager Shawn Ilsley. "We've played a lot of baseball together, this core group, for three years years now. We love this atmosphere, though it is very nerve-wracking sometimes."

It was 45 years, in 1988, when an Andover team went to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.

