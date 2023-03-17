A basketball lingers in the air with one second left on the clock, released off the tips of a girl’s fingers tenths of a second before. For a moment, an arena of thousands holds its collective breath. The fate of a team, a basketball family, and an entire community hangs in the balance.
Then, quietly, the ball falls through the net and a near-seismic eruption is heard from one side of the arena – a collective catharsis in a season marked by tragedy and triumph.
A timeout is called, and all that separates Andover High School from its first girls’ basketball title is a simple free throw. And, for reasons you’ll read about, there is no chance that free throw is not going in.
Twenty Years Later
Following their sports-movie-ending-of-a-finish in 2003, with senior forward Sam Hughes tying the game on that final-second put back and sealing it with a free throw in a 48-47 win over Minnechaug Regional, in front of nearly 7,000 fans at the Worcester Centrum, the Andover Townsman featured a special section dedicated to the girls basketball team and their first state title.
There was a game-by-game recap of their fateful 24-1 season (the lone loss a Senior Night defeat to archrival Central Catholic, snapping a 28-game conference win streak) along with bios of each player amid faded congratulations from local politicians, businesspeople, and family members. It’s the kind of stuff any of the participants would proudly show their kids 20 years later. And many of them do.
The players who won Andover’s first girls basketball title are now women in their mid-to-late-30s. They are mothers and partners juggling busy calendars and happily hectic lives. They are tech executives, real estate brokers, city employees and (of course) youth sports coaches. But they remain close – through text chains, meet ups, and big life events (i.e. many traveled to Maine for teammate Matia Kostakis’ wedding last fall).
They remain bonded by a season and a connection that will always be unbreakable.
It's a bond largely formed by a tragedy that occurred a year earlier, when 16 year-old Alexandra Miliotis, the twin sister of junior guard Arianna, died of leukemia. An unimaginable loss for a sister, a family, and those who knew Alex’s smiling face across the years on Andover’s basketball courts, ball fields, and school corridors.
Like so many, I followed that magical run from the Tsongas Arena to the Boston Garden to the Worcester Centrum, and like the rest of the student body and the town at large, got caught up in the magic. It was the stuff of hometown legends. And the ending? You couldn’t write it any better.
I was there from afar, taking a raucous commuter rail train to the T.D. Garden with what felt like the entire school and watching Hughes swish that free throw from a perch way up in the balcony of the Centrum. And because I was there from afar, I want to know what the people who were on the floor that magical night make of it all these years later.
Andover’s 'Mike Eruzione'
Great sports stories often have unexpected heroes: your Malcolm Butlers, Mike Eruziones, Brandi Chastains. The 2003 AHS girls had Sam Hughes. A beloved teammate and battle-tested veteran, Hughes was a hard-working rebounder and defender. But it was her longtime friend and teammate who everyone expected to be the last person touching the ball on Andover’s last-second possession.
“I had 12 years of complete faith in everything Jenny does,” says Hughes of her teammate, star senior Jenny Muller. One of the most gifted offensive players in AHS history, Muller went on to a successful collegiate career at Amherst. She achieved greatness at AHS in the footsteps of her sisters, Sarah and Charlotte, who took AHS to its first state final game in 1998, falling just short of the title.
Trailing 47-45 with 26 seconds left, Kostakis grabbed a rebound – her 18th of the night) – and putting Andover in position to take the final shot with the game on the line. With the clock ticking down, Muller drove down the left side of the lane, drawing defenders along the way. Her shot skimmed the backboard but missed the rim. The ball fell to Hughes, as always in the right spot at the right time, for the biggest put back of her life.
“I was just standing under the basket waiting to celebrate [Muller] hitting our last shot,” says Hughes. “It was more of a surprise to me than anyone.”
“Sam and I were right next to each other,” says Kostakis, now a global supply manager at Apple who recently moved from the Bay Area to Colorado and enjoyed a historic college career at Bates. “I was more inside the basket. I saw her get the ball right next to me and I was like, ‘Oh, I hope that goes in!’”
The put back sent the arena into a frenzy, but when Coach Jim Tildsley called a timeout with 0.9 seconds left, he reminded his team the game was still tied, not over.
“I remember at the timeout saying, ‘We haven’t won yet, we gotta make this foul shout,’” Tildsley recalls on a phone call from Charlotte, N.C., where he recently moved to spend more time with his daughter and grandchildren.
“[Then] I just looked in Sam’s face,” said Tildsley, “and I knew it was no problem making that foul shot.”
With the hope of thousands hanging on her trip to the line, Hughes was preternaturally calm. “[The game] was intense the entire time,” she says. “I never felt comfortable in that game until I stood on the foul line.”
She then stepped up and calmly hit the biggest free throw in school history.
“I remember just screaming, ‘That’s my best friend!’” says Merry Fish, a senior guard on that year’s team. She and Hughes had been friends since elementary school and played basketball together year-round on school and AAU teams.
After Minnechaug’s last-second heave fell short, Andover had clinched its first-ever girls’ basketball title and Hughes became a local legend. The girls were whisked back to Andover with a police escort and feted with a celebration back at Dunn Gymnasium.
The following week’s Townsman recounts a story about a little kid being nervous to speak to Hughes after running into her in the grocery store. Sports often reward the most talented, but they also exalt the person who does her job when the lights are brightest.
“I put in the last shot, but there were hundreds and hundreds the rest of the team contributed to get to that point,” Hughes says. “It may be a memorable one, but it’s definitely not the most important.”
Her teammates, and the 7,000 people who packed the Centrum that night, would beg to differ.
Bigger Than Basketball
It’s something of a sports cliché to say a victory is “bigger than sports,” but for the 2003 AHS girls it couldn’t be truer. While every title team fights through adversity, Miliotis’ death the year before brought the team together in ways most teenagers could never imagine.
Throughout the 2001-02 season, while Alexandra fought leukeumia, her basketball family and coaches were a constant presence at her side in the hospital. Coach Tildsley was there on the night of her passing.
“She was a fighter and it was a real tough thing,” he says. “Arianna was just a great sister and just very strong.”
Miliotis, now a mother of two and director of pre-college programs at Tufts University expounded on Alexandra’s battle.
“Basketball really helped me get through that year, the next year, the rest of my life,” says Miliotis. “It was a lot, not only for me but for the community. No one had gone through this. We’re 16, 17 years old and trying to [get through] this together.”
Today, Miliotis is also the executive director of “Alex’s Team,” the foundation her family started after Alexandra’s death to fund pioneering programs in pediatric oncology research. To date, the foundation has funded 50 Harvard Medical School fellowships, 20 years of nursing support and 15 oncology/hematology interns at Boston Children’s Hospital, according to its website.
In the ’03 EMass. finals, Andover beat Newton North in front of 3,000 fans at the TD Garden (then the FleetCenter) behind four second-half three-pointers from Fish. It set up their appearance in the state championship game on March 15: the one-year anniversary of Alexandra’s death.
The night before, the team gathered with community members near the Andover High tennis courts for a vigil honoring Alexandra. Miliotis says it gave her the motivation to focus on the game the next day. When Hughes’ final free throw sailed through the net, it was hard to not think Alexandra was somehow part of the win.
“We didn’t put too much emphasis on, ‘Alexandra is going to help bring us through,’” Miliotis says. “But there’s something to be said for how it happened and when it happened.”
Liz Pallotta, a junior on the team and now a mother of three and close friend of Miliotis to this day, concurred.
“We didn’t talk about it every day, but it was there,” says Pallotta. “There’s a reason, I truly believe, we won by a point.”
A Lasting Legacy
One of the most enduring images of that fateful championship run is that of youngsters from Andover, wearing the uniforms of their favorite players and lining up for post-game autographs. Twenty years later, the impact the team had on young girls feels even more profound to the players today.
Eight years after that first girls basketball title, Andover went on its most dominant stretch, winning three straight state titles from 2011 to 2013 under stars like Nicole Boudreau and Ally Fazio. Both were little kids coached by many of the ’03 girls at Andover basketball’s Hoop Town summer camps.
“I remember Nicole Boudreau used to come to our games,” says Fish. “And wear number three – my number – and she becomes the next level; then people wore her jersey. It’s like this wonderful cycle.”
“I’m really proud we were able to make a name for Andover girls basketball,” says Hughes, who went on to play soccer at Bentley and works in software sales in the Boston area. She, like many of her teammates, also credits the boys teams of that era and prior girls teams led by the Muller twins for creating a culture of success. “[We helped] make it a known thing in Massachusetts that girls’ sports can be competitive and really exciting. That’s a great thing to come out of it.”
Tildsley notes the support the team received.
“The town really rallied around it,” says Tildsley. “The boys team, along with Coach [David] Fazio, they supported us throughout … ten years before that, all you had was parents [at the games], you never had the student body. That was a really great beginning for girls’ sports.”
For Muller, a mom of two working as an equity manager and living in Lexington, the legacy of those who came before her was evident as soon as the final buzzer sounded. She turned to the crowd and celebrated with her twin sisters, whose jerseys she had worn at AHS games years before.
“I can’t believe it was 20 years ago,” says Tildsley, who retired from coaching in 2013 after 18 years in Andover and nearly four decades overall. He is still in touch with a number of his former players, celebrating their off-court victories as much as he did on the Centrum floor two decades ago.
“All one through twelve [of my former players] are very successful,” he says. “Everything they’ve accomplished … that’s the stuff you love as a coach.”
“We’re the Basketball Girls”
Ashley McLaughlin found herself back at the Dunn Gymnasium on a recent February evening with her three kids. It was her first time back to the site of some of her greatest hardwood accomplishments in a few years.
She was there to cheer on the undefeated 2022-23 team, making their own run at a historic year, and to root on one of Andover’s star players, Anna Foley, who is the niece of McLaughlin’s college teammate at Holy Cross. Another member of the ’03 team, Kerri O’Dea, is an assistant under current coach Alan Hibino.
“Seeing our banner hang high up on the wall, and the many banners of the championship teams that followed, brings back a strong sense of pride,” she wrote in a recent email. “What an honor it was to be part of the first team to pave the way for getting AHS on the map.”
McLaughlin and her teammates remember little things: a favorite waitress at the “99” who served them after every game, a bus driver who recently passed away who was their biggest cheerleader.
They still meet up. Across time zones, family and work commitments.
“These are kids you literally grew up going to school with since you were six years old,” Muller says. “There’s nothing that beats being able to play for a public school with all of your friends and have the support of the whole town.”
Fish, an investment marketing manager in southern California, talks with Tildsley regularly and remains friendly with all of her teammates despite the time difference. Muller and Miliotis’ husbands went to college together and the two see each other frequently. Next week they will gather again to be inducted as a team into the AHS Sports Hall of Fame.
For Miliotis and her teammates, it’s only fitting they all go in together as a team.
“We still see each other all the time,” she says. “We talk to each other every day on text. They’re still my best friends. We’re the basketball girls.”
David Tanklefsky is a publicist, writer, broadcaster and musician. He works as a senior account director at The Castle Group in Charlestown. He graduated from Andover High in 2004.
