ALYSON FAZIO
Class of 2012
Basketball, Lacrosse
An outstanding multi-sport athlete, Ally Fazio left an indelible mark on Andover High School athletic history.
As a four-year starter on an incredible basketball team that won three consecutive Massachusetts Division 1 State Championships, Ally was elected a captain both her junior and senior years. Scoring over 800 points, she also was an outstanding defensive player often covering the opponent’s best player. Ally, an Eagle Tribune All-Star, helped lead the squad to four Merrimack Valley Conference championships, three Eastern Massachusetts crowns, and three state titles.
In lacrosse, Ally was again a four-year starter and letter winner who was elected captain her senior year. An offensive machine, Ally notched 304 points in her high school career, scoring 66 goals during her senior year as she led her team to the MIAA North Final. She became the second leading scorer in the history of Andover High School girl’s lacrosse. As a senior Ally was named the Merrimack Valley Conference Player of the Year, the Eagle Tribune Most Valuable Player, and a Boston Herald and Boston Globe All-Scholastic. Ally was selected to the All-Eastern District team and was a United States Lacrosse Eastern Massachusetts All-American.
Upon graduation Ally received a four-year scholarship to play lacrosse at the University of Connecticut. At UConn she tallied 57 goals and was elected captain her senior year. Ally was named to the Big East All-Tournament Team and was a Strength and Conditioning All-American.
***
ARTHUR IWORSLEY
Coach
Arthur Iworsley joins a small and elite group of Punchard/Andover High School coaches who
have left an indelible mark on the student-athletes they have coached, their fellow coaches, their
school and community. Art, as he was known to friends and colleagues, or Coach I as he was
known to his student-athletes, graduated from Lawrence High School and Doane College in
Crete, Nebraska before being hired as an elementary physical education teacher and coach for
the Andover Public Schools in 1970. Over the following 46 years Art coached volleyball, indoor
and outdoor track and field for over 100 athletic seasons. Even after retiring from his teaching
position in 2011 he continued coaching right up until the day before his untimely death.
Art was head coach of girls’ indoor track and field for 8 years, head coach for boys indoor track
and field for 5 years and varsity volleyball coach for several years. Although extremely
successful in these roles he really enjoyed serving as an assistant coach where he could provide
invaluable assistance to the head coach but also have a little extra time to give more attention to
his student-athletes. Art was extremely well-liked and well-respected by all who knew him,
especially his student-athletes, fellow coaches, teachers, and the parents of his student-athletes.
Like his fellow coaches who have been inducted into the Punchard/Andover High School
Athletic Hall of Fame, Art had a passion and love for the sports he coached but even more so for
the student-athletes he coached. We may forget the results of a season or contest but we will
never forget Arthur Iworsley, Art, Coach I, because if you were fortunate enough to know him
you were blessed with the gift of a true and caring person and friend.
Art was inducted into the Massachusetts State Track Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2003.
***
CHRISTOPHER CULLEN
Class of 1996
Hockey
Chris Cullen joins the Hall of Fame as one of the most prolific scorers in the history of Andover High School hockey.
Chris was dominant right out of the gate as he was a varsity letter winner as just a freshman and was voted the team’s Most Valuable Player all four years of high school. He was a four-year Merrimack Valley All-Conference selection as he led the league in scoring every year. Playing on four state tournament qualifying teams Chris was named an Eagle Tribune First Team All-Star each year. He played on an MVC championship team and was captain his senior year.
Chris was selected to play in the Bay State Games three consecutive years and was a three-time Hockey Night in Boston All-Star. He was a Boston Globe Honorable Mention All-Scholastic and was the Andover High School all-time leading scorer with 170 points, garnering 97 goals and 73 assists.
Chris upon graduation played four years at the State University of New York at Cortland, New York where for three years he led the team in scoring. Chris went on to play professionally, one year with the Texarkana Bandits and partial seasons for the Lakeland Loggerheads, and Kansas City Outlaws.
***
CHRISTOPHER McCONNELL
Class of 2010
Football, Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field, Baseball
Chris McConnell is one of those rare student-athletes who has earned a varsity letter in four
different sports. He lettered in football, where he was an Eagle Tribune all-star in his senior year
and he also lettered in baseball but it was as a track and field athlete where he really left his
mark. As an indoor track and field athlete he was a three time Eagle Tribune MVP and
combining both indoor and outdoor seasons he was a seven time all-star in the sprints. As a
senior he was the New England and MIAA state outdoor track and field champion and was the
area record holder in the 55M (6.34) and 100M (10.75).
After graduating from Andover High School Chris went on the run track at the University of
Connecticut where in his freshmen year he was a member of the team that won the Big East
championship.
***
ED HUOT
Class of 1966
Football, Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field
Ed Huot was a BMOC, Big Man on Campus, at Andover High School in the mid 1960’s. He
established himself as a force to be reckoned with on the football field and in the shot put and
discus circles for the track & field teams. He lettered in football in each of his three years at
AHS and was named to the Class C All-Massachusetts team in his senior year of 1965.
As a track & field student-athlete he also lettered all three years and was a captain of the teams in
his senior year. During that year he led the team to the following championships: North Shore
League, Little Three, Merrimack Valley League, Andover Invitational Meet, St. John’s Prep
Relays, and the Class C Indoor and Class C Outdoor state titles. He was the North Shore League
shot put and discus champion in 1965, and the Merrimack Valley League shot put and discus
champion in 1966. He went on from there to win the Massachusetts Class C Indoor and Outdoor
shot put state championship, setting a state record in the Indoor shot put with a throw of 54’2”.
He also broke the Andover High School record in the discus with a throw of 149’ 7 1/2” and the
AHS shot put outdoor record of 56’ 8 1/2”.
***
E.J. Perry
Class of 1983
Football, Basketball, Track & Field
Most people today know E.J. Perry as an extremely successful multi-sport coach. However he is
being inducted into the Punchard/Andover High School Athletic Hall of Fame for his
achievements as an extremely successful student-athlete. E.J. also comes from an extremely
successful family as he joins his brothers Tim and John in this hall of fame.
E.J. attended Andover High School back when it was a three year school, as grade nine students
attended the junior high school. In football he was a three year varsity letter winner and was
team MVP in his senior year. He was also a three year varsity letter winner in basketball, as a
senior he averaged an area best 21.3 points per game in an era before the three point shot. E.J.
was MVP of the team as a senior. In outdoor track and field E.J. was again a three year letter
winner and capped off his senior year by winning the Class B state championship in the pole
vault. Not surprisingly E.J. was selected as the male athlete of the year for his graduating class.
After graduating from Andover High School E.J. attended Colby College where he was a four
year varsity basketball player. During his sophomore year the team was ranked as high as #2 in
the nation and finished with a record of 24-2, which was highlighted by a 24 game winning
streak. He was elected captain of the team in his junior and senior years and was also selected as
the team MVP both of those years. He was selected first team All New England and scored 1,134
points in his college career.
***
ELIZABETH MANCUSO
Class of 2004
Swimming
Liz Mancuso combined incredible work ethic with outstanding ability to secure her place as one of the greatest swimmers in Andover High School history.
Liz helped lead her teams to multiple Merrimack Valley Conference, North Sectional and Massachusetts State High School Championships. A powerful swimmer, Liz set school and state records in winning 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle championships. Highly decorated she was a four-time Eagle Tribune All-Star and four-time Boston Globe All-Scholastic. In 2003, Liz was named a YMCA All-American. Four times she was a U.S. Swimming All-American. In 2003 she was the Massachusetts High School Swimmer of the Year.
Upon graduation Liz attended Dartmouth College where she set multiple individual and relay school swim records. Her senior year she was recipient of the Kenneth Archibald Prize, the highest honor for a Dartmouth athlete. This honor is given at Dartmouth for best all-around athlete, highest moral worth, and top most academic standing in scholarship. Liz was inducted into the Dartmouth College Athletic Hall of Fame.
Liz continues to compete in Master’s Swimming and has earned 105 individual and 43 national top times in her age group. She has competed in numerous open water swims including the Boston Light 8 miler, the oldest open water marathon in the United States.
***
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
2003, 2010, 2011, 2012
Hall of Fame Coach Jim Tildsley’s run for a Massachusetts State Championships provided thrills to the entire Andover community establishing a fan base and unity for the entire town.
Andover High School’s first state title was won on March 15th, 2003 at the Worcester Centrum. Playing an accomplished team and a past state champion Minnechaug Regional High School was a tall task. Hall of Famer Jenny Muller’s 24 points and Samantha Hughes game winning shot and free throw with 0.9 seconds left in the game sinched the victory by the score of 48-47.
In the state title game in 2010 Andover swept past East Longmeadow High School 73-37. Natalie Gomez-Martinez scored 25 points and Hall of Famers Nicole Boudreau and Ally Fazio combined for 11 three pointers.
In March of 2011 Andover beat Amherst 61 to 51. Nicole Boudreau scored 18 points and led the team with 10 rebounds. The game was tied 47-47 in the fourth period before a 14-4 run sealed the title. Natalie Gomez-Martinez was a stabilizing force scoring 10 points and grabbing six steals. Devon Caveney added 14 points and Jackie Alois chipped in with 12.
In 2012 at Worcester Centrum talent again won out as the chemistry and experience of being there before enabled Andover to pull out a 65-45 victory over Holyoke. Nicole Boudreau had 31 points for the Golden Warriors who were 27-0 winning their third consecutive championship. At the end of the first half Holyoke led 27-25 but it was in the third quarter that Andover High outscored Holyoke 16-3 changing the momentum of the game. The decisive blow came when at the end of the quarter Ally Fazio stole an outlet pass and buried a three just before the buzzer to extend the lead to eleven.
***
IAN DOWE
Class of 1984
Football, Indoor & Outdoor Track & Field
Ian Dowe was an extraordinary all-around athlete who helped lead his Andover High School Track & Field Team to a New England Championship.
In football, Ian was a two-year varsity letter winner who was named All-Merrimack Valley Conference first team on defense his senior year. In the fall of 1983 he led the entire conference in sacks and was named an Eagle Tribune All-Star. Ian was selected to play in the Shriner’s All-Star Game.
In indoor track & field, Ian was again a two-year varsity letter winner. He was selected co-captain his senior year and was the Merrimack Valley Conference shot put champion. Also, an Eagle Tribune All-Star he set the Andover High School shot put record with a heave of 55’11 1/4.” His team won the MIAA Class B Championship.
It was in outdoor track that Ian a three-year varsity letter winner truly shone. An Eagle Tribune All-Star, he helped lead Andover High to the MIAA Class B Championship his junior year. His senior year Ian was the Merrimack Valley Conference and MIAA Class B champion in the 100-yard dash, the shot put, and the 4X100 yard relay. He went on to be a vital cog on the MIAA All-State Champion 4X100 yard relay team. This relay team tied the school record in the 4X100 yard dash and set the school record in the 4X100 meter. Ian set the individual school record in the 100 -meter run with the time of 10.7 seconds. Ultimately, Ian’s 1984 team went undefeated in all meets including being crowned Merrimack Valley Conference, Class B, All-State, and New England Champions.
After graduation Ian accepted a football scholarship to the College of the Holy Cross. There he was a member of the first 11-0 and nationally ranked #1 team at Holy Cross.
***
JACLYN TORRES
Class of 2013
Field Hockey, Indoor Track & Field, Lacrosse
Jaclyn Torres was a multi-sport varsity athlete who competed at the highest level in field hockey, indoor track & field, and lacrosse. Her love of sport coupled with astounding ability made her one of the premier athletes at Andover High School.
In field hockey, Jaclyn was a four-time letter winner, amassing 88 career points, captaining the team her senior year. She was a three-time Merrimack Valley All-Conference selection, three- time Eagle Tribune All-Star, and three-time Boston Globe and Boston Herald All-Scholastic. Andover was 60-3-5 her final three seasons. Her senior year she was the Eagle Tribune Most Valuable Player.
In track & field, Jaclyn helped her team to be a MIAA Division 1 state runner-up and to be crowned a Merrimack Valley Conference champion. She was named an Eagle Tribune All-Star and a Boston Globe All-Scholastic. Jaclyn was a member of the 2011 4X400 relay team that established an Andover High School record.
In lacrosse, Jaclyn was again a four-time letter winner who helped her team to the MIAA Division 1 North finals. She was named an Eagle Tribune Honorable Mention and was selected twice to the Merrimack Valley All-Conference Team.
After graduation Jaclyn attended Brown University where she was a four-year member of Brown’s field hockey team. A highlight was scoring a double overtime goal in 2014 to beat Harvard 4-3. Her senior year Jaclyn was the team leading scorer and All-Ivy Honorable Mention.
***
MAGGIE D’INNOCENZO
Class of 2014
Swimming
In the highly decorated and unprecedented Andover High School Swim & Dive Program, Maggie D’Innocenzo stands out for both her leadership and successes.
Maggie was a four-time varsity letter winner, a four-time Boston Globe All-Scholastic, and was the two-time Boston Globe Swimmer of the Year. Maggie was a member of the 2011 NCAA Junior National Team. She qualified for the state championship meet in every event including diving, won fourteen individual state championships, was a twelve-time high school All-American, and received the 2013 Golden Warrior Award.
In her assault on the record books Maggie set Massachusetts State High School records in the 200-yard individual medley, 500-yard freestyle, 400-yard freestyle relay, and 200-yard individual medley relay. In what has become no easy feet she holds Andover High School records in the 200-yard IM, 500-yard free, 100-yard breaststroke, 200-yard IM relay, and
400-yard freestyle relay.
Upon graduation Maggie swam collegiately at the University of Southern California and the University of Texas. In Big-12 Championship meets she had a significant impact placing in the 400-yard individual medley and the 200-yard butterfly stroke. In both 2012 and 2016 Maggie was an Olympic qualifier. In the 2016 and 2017 seasons her University of Texas teams placed first in the Big-12 conference. She was named captain of the 2016-2017 University of Texas Women’s Swim Team.
***
MATT GIBSON
Class of 1995
Basketball and Volleyball
During his high school years Matt Gibson was known as a hard worker which took him from
being a very good student-athlete to one of the best in the area. He emerged in his senior year as
one of the most improved and best basketball players in eastern Massachusetts.
Matt was a three year varsity starter for Dave Fazio’s basketball teams. He was named to the
Merrimack Valley Conference All-Conference team as a junior and senior. He was nearly
unstoppable in his senior season, averaging 21.3 points and 10.4 rebounds per game. His hard
work paid off in Matt being selected as the MVC Most Valuable Player. He was also chosen as
the MVP of the Greater Lawrence Christmas Tournament, the Eagle Tribune Player of the Year
and a Boston Globe All-Scholastic.
Matt also worked hard on the volleyball court, putting his 6’5” height to good use, dominating at
the net, hitting and blocking his way to being named to the Merrimack Valley Conference All-
Conference team and an Eagle Tribune all-star in his senior year.
After graduating from Andover High School Matt accepted a basketball scholarship to
Merrimack College where he had an outstanding career, scoring more than 1,300 points.
***
BOYS’ TRACK & FIELD TEAM
1984
The Boy’s Track & Field Team of 1984 ruled the track like none other. The team won every meet they competed in.
This team guided by Hall of Fame coach Dick Collins and his assistants Hall of Famers Dick Bourdelais and Art Iworsley along with Glenn Alsup and Gerry Grasso dominated like no other. The team which was undefeated in Merrimack Valley Conference meets went on to win the North Title, the Massachusetts Class B Championship, the All-State Meet, and finally the New England Track & Field Championship.
Team captains, Hall of Famers Peter Comeau and Ian Dowe plus Larry Cuddy and Rick Dow provided leadership by their example and winning ways. Breaking records and setting new standards became the norm.
Peter Comeau’s 300-meter intermediate hurdles (38.6 seconds), 330-yard low hurdles (38.0 seconds), and 300-meter hurdles (37.8 seconds) set a new yardstick. Ian Dowe was able to demonstrate his prominence doubling in a running event, 10.7 seconds in the 100 meter dash and field event throwing 51”1” in the shot-put. Zack Apgar’s 22’10” long jump, Larry Cuddy’s 400-meter run, Keith Driscolls’ hurdles, and Rick Dow’s 2-mile race (9 minutes and 21 seconds) contributed to the team success. The 400-meter relay (43.0 seconds) run by Peter Comeau, Ian Dow, David Casanave, and Zack Apgar was spectacular.
The standards set by this team influenced Andover’s Track & Field program for decades and still reigns as one of the best.
***
SCOTT WHITE
Class of 1973
Basketball
Scott White epitomized the effect that one powerful and talented player can have on the results of a game.
Scott was a three-year letter winner in basketball who led Andover High School to a 43 win and 1 loss record in the Merrimack Valley Conference in his three years of play. A 1971 Honorable Mention he was an Eagle Tribune All-Star and Merrimack Valley Conference All-Star in both 1972 and 1973. In 1972 Scott was an Andover Holiday Tournament All-Star. That same year he led the entire Merrimack Valley Conference in scoring. 1n 1973 he was chosen as the Andover High School Co-Most Valuable Player.
Scott was named a Boston Globe All-Scholastic and a Boston Herald All-Scholastic in his junior and senior years. In 1973 he was named to the consensus Cage World All New England Small Schools First Team.
Upon graduation Scott accepted a scholarship to play at the University of Rhode Island.
***
SEAN GEARY
Class of 2004
Swimming
Sean Geary combined the Andover High School swim tradition of hard work and successful achievement to become a multiple Massachusetts State champion.
Sean was a varsity letter winner all four years at Andover High School and was elected captain his senior year. He set Merrimack Valley Conference records in the 200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle. Sean was named three times as a Merrimack Valley All-Conference selection and in 2004 was chosen as the conference’s Most Valuable Player. In competition he was a three-time Massachusetts State champion in the 500-yard freestyle and was a High School All-American in the event. In 2004, the three-time Eagle Tribune All-Star was the Swimmer of the Year. Sean was a three-time Boston Herald and Boston Globe All-Scholastic.
Upon graduation Sean accepted a scholarship from Clemson University where he was a four-year competitor. At Clemson, Sean achieved top ten times in 500-yard, 1000-yard, and 1650-yard freestyle events. He was selected four-times to the All-Atlantic Coast Conference Academic Team.
***
GIRLS’ SWIM & DIVE
2006, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019
Twelve Girls Swim & Dive Teams join seven previously elected Hall of Fame teams which together enshrines all nineteen Massachusetts State Championships Girls Swim and Dive Teams. This juggernaut was coached for 18 championships by 2019 National Coach of the Year, Marilyn Fitzgerald who is the only Massachusetts coach to ever receive this honor from the National High School Coaches Association. In 2019 Co-Coaches Patty Barrett and Becky Pierce continued the state championship winning tradition. These teams led by All-American Swimmers Caitlin Doherty, Candace Peak, Kristi Korsberg, Monica Patterson, Alexa Korsberg, Ashlee Korsberg, Emma Canmann, Maggie D’Innocenzo, Rachel Moore, and All -American Divers Katie O’Connell and Deborah Daly simply dominated the pool. The girls striving to reach their fullest potential reached unparalleled success in each of their magical state championship seasons.
***
TOM MCLAUGHLIN
Class of 2001
Basketball
Tom McLaughlin was one of the most dominant basketball players in the Merrimack Valley Conference and early on established himself as an exceptional all-around player.
Tom was selected as Merrimack Valley All-Conference three times and was named the Most Valuable Player in his junior year. Three times he was selected to the Greater Lawrence Christmas All-Tournament Team. At the time Tom set the scoring record for the tournament which was later broken by Hall of Famer Chris Vetrano. Unable to play his senior year, in 2000 he was a three-time Eagle Tribune All-Star and Most Valuable Player. Tom was a Boston Globe All-Scholastic, selected to the Boston Globe Super Team, and named to the Boston Herald Dream Team. When he graduated in 2001 he was the Andover High School all-time leading scorer netting 1564 points in just three years. Tom was a participant in the Nike All-American Basketball Camp and in 2013 was inducted into the New England Basketball Hall of Fame.
Upon graduation from Andover High School Tom played basketball at Princeton University.
