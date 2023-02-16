ANDOVER — Residents should soon have some idea of the cost of the proposed new or renovated Andover High School.
During their most recent meeting on Feb. 13, the Select Board voted to approve a timeline for the project through May. The timeline includes a presentation on the costs of the current designs at a High School Building Committee meeting on March 23.
The full timeline reaches until a Town Meeting in January 2024 where the town could vote on the project, but the board decided to only accept part of the timeline, for now, due to concerns about the current lack of information on cost.
The town has been looking to either replace or renovate the current high school, which town officials say suffers from overcrowding. The High School Building Committee has been whittling down their options and now has two options, an addition/renovation and a new building. The building committee will vote to recommend an option at the end of April according to their draft timeline.
“We do not expect to get a hundred percent of the vote at Town Meeting, but we expect to engage and come up with a well thought out project that addresses as many things as we believe we can address,” said Chair of the High School Building Committee Mark Johnson.
Select Board Chair Alex Vispoli said he had heard from residents asking questions about the project’s impact on residents taxes.
“That’s the missing piece here,” Vispoli said.
Town Manager Andrew Flanagan said when the numbers are released his office will be able to create a model that will show the tax impact for residents.
According to the timeline the next decision point for the board will be in May, when the Select Board and School Committee will vote whether or not to continue with the project.
The School Building Committee has submitted an article for the 2023 town meeting that will ask residents to pay for the schematic design phase of the project. Flanagan said the article will be $1.3 million.
