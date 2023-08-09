ANDOVER — Andover High School Principal Caitlin Brown has announced her intention to resign from her role with the district.
Andover School District spokesperson Nicole Kieser confirmed that Brown notified Superintendent Magda Parvey of her intent to resign on Wednesday morning.
"Dr. Parvey fully supports Ms. Brown’s decision to put her family first in achieving the best work-life balance possible. In the best interests of students, the District will begin a search for a principal as soon as possible," said Kieser.
In a statement sent to students and families Brown said she had submitted her resignation after "considerable reflection."
"This was not an easy decision to make, but it is what is best for me personally and professionally. Working with the students of Andover has brought me tremendous joy over the last seven years. The students of Andover High School have consistently demonstrated academic curiosity, empathy for others, and the reflectiveness to be successful. I will miss seeing the students each morning," said Brown.
Brown also serves on the committee responsible for designing a new high school.
She added she will be present at the beginning of the school year to welcome students and staff back.
The Andover Education Association, a union representing staff at the schools, said in a statement the district faces a leadership crisis.
"Over the past two years, leaders and administrators at the High School, High Plain Elementary, Bancroft Elementary, South Elementary School, and two human resources directors have all left the district. As students return this fall, there’s also an additional interim principal for the foreseeable future at Doherty Middle School," said the union.
Brown was hired in 2016 to be an assistant principal at Andover High School and was promoted to principal four years later.
"I will work with Dr. Parvey and building administrators to facilitate a smooth transition. I look forward to continuing my support of the Andover Public Schools as a parent and community member. I wish Andover High School continued success in the future. Thank you all for your support," concluded Brown's statement.
