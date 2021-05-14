Garden cemetery tour
The West Parish Garden Cemetery History Tour takes place at 11:30 a.m. on May 22.
Rain or shine, enjoy a beautiful walk while learning all about the history and notable people buried in the cemetery.
The walk will also include a tour of the Chapel at West Parish, featuring original Tiffany stained-glass windows. This event is free. Please call the office at 978-475-3902 to reserve your spot. Masks are required. The tour will be about an hour and a half from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. 129 Reservation Road, Andover.
Library hosts discussion on reparations
Join local activist and pastor Brandon Crowley at 7 p.m. on May 25 as he speaks about the economic injustices that have persisted since slavery and how these injustices have led to a wealth gap between white and Black Americans. He will discuss how can we as a nation go about righting these wrongs brought on by slavery and the role reparations could play. Crowley is the Senior Pastor of The Historic Myrtle Baptist Church of West Newton and as an adjunct instructor at Harvard Divinity School. Register for the event at mhl.org/events.
The event will also be live-streamed on the Burlington Public Library Facebook page.
Andover 101
The Andover Center for History and Culture is hosting it's virtual Andover 101 program at 4 p.m. on May 23.
Andover 101 is a "decidedly unstuffy introduction to the town's history." Where people will hear 14 stories of people and events that contributed to the Andover we know today.
To register visit andoverhistoryandculture.org/andover-101.
Local restaurant fundraises for ACE
34 Park is teaming up with the Andover Coalition for Education to support the Andover Public Schools. The restaurant will donate 15% of all food and gift certificate sales — including takeout — from their Andover restaurant every Tuesday during the month of May to ACE. To learn more about ACE, visit www.aceandover.org or contact Jennifer Srivastava at jsrivastava@aceandover.org.