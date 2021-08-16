375 Committee gets first donor
MKS Instruments, an Andover-based manufacturing company, became a recent sponsor of the town's 375th festivities. The committee is working to get sponsors and partners for activities planned throughout the year.
“Traditionally, past anniversary celebrations have been paid for by sponsors, partners, guests and our enthusiastic fellow residents, the 375th is no different. We know they will come through, as they always have, and help make the 375th a bright spot for years to come,” said Buzz Stapczynski, the committee chair.
For information on the 375th events, comments, questions or interest in helping as a donor, sponsor or volunteer, visit andover375.org.
Final summer concert
Andover’s 375th Anniversary Committee is hosting an End of Summer Music event from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 19, behind Old Town Hall in the public parking lot.
The Ben Knight Band, a local favorite, will play music. Off the Ground Circus Arts will perform as well. Local restaurants will be selling food, beer and wine.
Andona artwork contest
All Andover artists under 18 years old are eligible to submit a piece of artwork to be featured in the 2022 Andona calendar.
Twenty-four winners will be selected by an anonymous committee. A thumbnail version of runners-up will be published in the group section of the 2022 Andona calendar. Artwork will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Friday, September 10.
Drop off completed artwork in the bin located at the Memorial Hall Library Children’s Room or mail completed artwork to Andona, PO Box 256, Andover, MA 01810. All entries must be accompanied by the submission form located at Andona.org. Winners will be selected the week of September 13, 2021.
Calendars will be available for purchase at Andona’s Clown Town at the Park on Bartlet and Chestnut Streets on Oct. 8 and 9. Andona’s first fall Clown Town will be filled with all the typical games and rides, plus some new fall treats.
Please visit andona.org/artwork-contest for full contest rules and to print a copy of the children’s artwork submission form.
WHO MAY PARTICIPATE?
Children that reside in Andover and are up to age 18 years are invited to participate. The purpose of the artwork event is to provide children the opportunity to express their thoughts, memories and experiences with Andona or Andona’s Clown Town.
WHAT ARE WE LOOKING FOR?
Colorful, original hand drawn artwork (no photographs or digital artwork, please) fulfilling one of the following themes:
What is your favorite game, ride or memory from Andona’s Clown Town?
How has Andona supported you, your club, team or organization?
ENTRY SUBMISSION INFORMATION
Drop off completed artwork in the bin located at the Memorial Hall Library Children’s Room along with this completed entry form, or mail completed artwork with this completed entry form to Andona, PO Box 256, Andover, MA 01810
Deadline: 5pm Friday, September 10, 2021.
Robb Center grand opening Aug. 26
Anyone is invited to step into the newly renovated Robb Center from 1 to 4 p.m. on Aug. 26. There will be live performances, complimentary refreshments and lots of good cheer at 36 Bartlet St.
Andover resident named to nonprofit council
Andover resident Dhara Satija has been appointed to the Boston Chamber of Commerce Health Care & Life Sciences Leadership Council, where she will support the nonprofit’s work to unify leaders and aid in the development of the Chamber’s policy positions. Satija currently serves as senior manager of Deloitte’s Risk & Financial Advisory Practice.