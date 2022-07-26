An Andover man was recently rescued from Cannon Mountain in Franconia after injuring his leg.
Mark Chisholm, 54, of Andover was on a solo hike up Cannon Mountain on July 22 when he slipped off a rock, fell backwards and hurt his leg, according to a press release from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. Chisholm was able to call 911 and members of the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue team and Conservation Officers responded to help Chisholm down to safety.
At first rescuers had to carry Chisholm uphill, due to the severity of the terrain, until they were able to bring him to a ski trail. Chisholm was brought down the rest of the way via a utility task vehicle.
The ordeal took around 4 hours with rescuers being notified of the situation at 3:30 p.m. and Chisholm reaching the parking lot at the bottom of the mountain at around 7:30 p.m.
Upon reaching the parking lot Chisholm was brought to Littleton Regional Hospital for further evaluation and treatment.
