SALEM, Mass. — An Andover man was secretly indicted and charged with involuntary manslaughter for the December 2019 drug overdose death of another Andover man, authorities confirmed.
Joseph Comeau, 25, was arraigned March 24 in Salem Superior Court in connection with the fatal overdose of Max Durham, who was 20 at the time of his death, said Carrie Kimball, spokesperson for District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett.
Authorities say Comeau distributed fentanyl that resulted in Durham's fatal overdose.
Judge Jeffrey Karp set bail for Comeau at $7,500 cash and ordered him to remain under house arrest at 6 Burton Farm Drive, Andover with a GPS monitoring device.
Karp further ordered Comeau to have no contact with Durham's family or any of the prosecution's witnesses and to remain drug and alcohol free, according to court records.
On March 18, the Essex County grand jury secretly indicted Comeau following a joint investigation by Andover Police, Essex State Police Detective Unit and the Essex County District Attorney’s Office that began in December 2019.
Comeau turned himself in to Andover Police on a warrant, Kimball said.
In court, Assistant District Attorney Kelleen Forlizzi told the court that on Dec. 6, 2019, the defendant arranged to sell drugs to Durham in Manchester, N.H. Durham drove to Manchester with a friend who is said to have witnessed the transaction. Comeau allegedly bragged about the strength of the drugs, which ultimately turned out to be straight fentanyl. Durham was found dead in his Andover home the next morning, authorities said.
Defense attorney Dan Murphy is representing Comeau.
Comeau is due back in court on May 12 for a pre-trial conference.
According to Durham's obituary, which ran in the Andover Townsman, he had many passions including hiking, skiing, skateboarding and bicycling. He enjoyed skiing with his brother and father in the White Mountains, out west and in France. He also liked baking Christmas cookies and during at York Beach, Maine.
"He nurtured and loved his border collie Sky," according to the obituary.
Durham had planned to attend Champlain College in Burlington Vermont in the spring of 2020, according to his obituary.
He was survived by his parents, Mary and Andrew Durham and his brother Alexander; grandparents, Susan and Chris Durham; Aunts Debbie, Kelly, Patty Elena, Andrea and Peggy and Uncles Keith, Badri, Ski and Chris along with several cousins. He also leaves behind his spiritual grandmother and grandfather, Eileen Manning and Stanley Zajechowski, according to his obituary.