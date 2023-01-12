ANDOVER — The Select Board has voted to implement an electronic voting system during Town Meeting. However, electronic voting still faces the hurdle of passing at Town Meeting, which it has failed to do twice in the past.
At a Monday, Jan. 9 meeting the board voted to accept a recommendation of the Andover Town Governance Study Committee in favor of electronic voting. If approved at Town Meeting, Andover would join 70 other communities in Massachusetts in implementing electronic voting.
Andrew McBrien, a former Town Governance Study Committee member and former member of the Electronic Voting Committee spoke at length about why they were recommending electronic voting.
McBrien said registered voters would first receive a voting devices when they come into the building for Town Meeting. He said that while the devices are uniquely identifiable, they can’t be traced back to the voter. He added that it wouldn’t be used for all decisions, since some would be quicker with a simple hand vote.
McBrien said voters can use the device to cast a no, yes or abstain. Additionally, the device allows residents to change their vote.
It’s also fast.
“Within 30 seconds of the voting starting, you have numbers up on the screen,” McBrien said.
McBrien showed off a list of a few dozen communities that already use electronic voting in some capacity. The list included neighboring Chelmsford, which adopted electronic voting in 2011.
He said the benefits included increased privacy. McBrien said that some people may choose to not vote or modify their vote when it is visible to others.
“It might be transparent, it might be visible, but it impedes access,” he said.
He also added that the speed of the system would make Town Meeting shorter, which would allow more people to attend.
Electronic voting was voted down at two past town meetings, with residents having concerns about security.
Sheila Doherty, town moderator, spoke in favor of the system, saying the safety of electronic voting has improved significantly since the recommendation was voted down in 2019.
McBrien said electronic voting uses similar technology to military radar and that it was “practicable infeasible” to hack. The devices are also used in the U.S Congress and the New Hampshire State House. He added holding onto a clicker from a previous night wouldn’t work, and that they have deliberately limited range, so people can’t vote from outside the building.
He said the clicker would also tell you what vote was recorded in the system, so that you can check that your vote went through correctly.
The preliminary estimates have shown the system will cost around $25,000 a year, McBrien said. He said this would pay for a three-night regular Town Meeting and two Special Town Meetings.
“It’s a significant cost, but it is not an exorbitant cost,” McBrien said.
When the issue of electronic voting comes to Town Meeting it will be split into two articles; one to change Andover’s bylaws to allow electronic voting, and another to lease the electronic voting system, said Town Clerk Austin Simko.
Multiple Select Board Members spoke in favor of electronic voting. Board Member Annie Gilbert added that the odds of human error during a standing vote seemed much higher than the odds of someone attempting to hack the system. Board Member Laura Gregory said that leasing the devices allows the town to have the most up-to-date technology possible.
While Board Member Chris Huntress said he had seen the technology used in other communities’ Town Meetings, and that it had been effective and efficient.
The full list of Town Governance Committee recommendations can be found on the town’s website.
