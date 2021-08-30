Catie's Closet drive
For the sixth consecutive year, Catie’s Closet is turning to individuals, companies, and entire communities for back-to-school donations to benefit children in grades PreK-12 who are experiencing poverty and homelessness across Massachusetts and New Hampshire. From now through Sept. 30, Catie’s Closet is holding its community-wide Fill the Bus event to ensure 80,000 students living in poverty have the resources they need for the upcoming school year.
“This is our most important Fill the Bus event to date as families experience deeper levels of poverty and children need greater support,” said Mickey Cockrell, CEO and Co-Founder of Catie’s Closet. “The demands for our services have grown exponentially as we open more closets and serve more students. We need 2.5 million units of clothing, toiletries, and more to meet the needs of our students throughout the 2021/2022 school year.”
For more information visit catiescloset.org/fill-the-bus-2021.
Sept. 11 service
Andover's September 11th Ceremony will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. at the Town Offices on Bartlet Street. This will be a brief ceremony honoring the victims on 9/11 in 2001. For more information, contact the Veterans Office at 978-623-8381.
Healthier Buildings for the Future: What Andover Can Do
From 7 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 14 Sarah Dooling, executive director of Massachusetts Climate Action Network (MCAN), will discuss how to address Andover's biggest source of greenhouse gas emissions: buildings.
A collaboration of Andover WECAN and Memorial Hall Library. Stay in the loop and sign up for Andover WECAN's digital newsletter. This program will be recorded. To sign up for the Zoom event visit mhl.libnet.info/events.
Friends of the Library book sale
The Friends of the Memorial Hall Library Fall Book Sale will be held in Memorial Hall between Sept. 29 and Oct. 3. It features a large selection of science fiction, short stories and large print books, in addition to the usual array of books, DVDs and CDs for all ages in many genres. Shop for bargains and support the organization that assists the library. The Friends accept cash, checks, and credit and debit cards.
The sale starts with a preview night on Sept. 29 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friends members may go for free, and others must pay $20 to be admitted to the preview. The sale will be open to the public from 1 to 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 30; 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 30 and Oct. 1; 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 2. For more information on who the Friends of the Memorial Library are visit mhl.org/friends.