Andover news in brief 

Andover student receives UPS scholarship
Olivia Pardo of Andover received the 2021 James E. Casey Scholarship from the UPS Foundation. It's part of the company's scholarship foundation that awards money to the children of UPSers and eligible dependents in recognition of outstanding academic performance and distinguished achievement in high school.
Prado will use the money — $2,500 a year — to attend Loyola University Chicago where she plans to major in applied mathematics.
“Math has always been something I was interested in, throughout high school and middle school it was something I was very strong in," she said.
Andover artist in Boston show
The Guild of Boston Artists chose a painting by Andover's William Gotha for its 2021 New England Regional Juried Exhibition.
The exhibit will be held from August 28 through September 25 at the Guild’s Presidential Gallery at 162 Newbury Street, Boston. The painting, “Transitions”, is one of 41 pieces of art selected from 348 pieces submitted.
Andover Recreation department hiring for after school care
The Andover Recreation Division is again offering the extended-day program for children in Grades K–5 at all five elementary schools. The Kid Care Program runs Monday-Friday, 3:15-6:00 p.m.
The department is hiring for a variety of positions, and people can work as many as five days per week or as little as two.
For more information visit andoverma.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=502.
Andona calendar artwork contest
All Andover artists under 18 years old are eligible to submit a piece of artwork to be featured in the 2022 Andona calendar.
Twenty-four winners will be selected by an anonymous committee. A thumbnail version of runners-up will be published in the group section of the 2022 Andona calendar. Artwork will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Friday, September 10.
Drop off completed artwork in the bin located at the Memorial Hall Library Children’s Room or mail completed artwork to Andona, PO Box 256, Andover, MA 01810. All entries must be accompanied by the submission form located at Andona.org. Winners will be selected the week of September 13, 2021.
Calendars will be available for purchase at Andona’s Clown Town at the Park on Bartlet and Chestnut Streets on Oct. 8 and 9. Andona’s first fall Clown Town will be filled with all the typical games and rides, plus some new fall treats.
Please visit andona.org/artwork-contest for full contest rules and to print a copy of the children’s artwork submission form.
WHO MAY PARTICIPATE?
Children that reside in Andover and are up to age 18 years are invited to participate. The purpose of the artwork event is to provide children the opportunity to express their thoughts, memories and experiences with Andona or Andona’s Clown Town.
WHAT ARE WE LOOKING FOR?
Colorful, original hand drawn artwork (no photographs or digital artwork, please) fulfilling one of the following themes:
What is your favorite game, ride or memory from Andona’s Clown Town?
How has Andona supported you, your club, team or organization?
ENTRY SUBMISSION INFORMATION
Deadline: 5 p.m. Friday, September 10, 2021.