Andover music series
Andover is hosting a summer music series every Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. until August 26.
The Summer Music Series will kick off on Thursday, June 24th from 6 – 8 PM with Steel Accent Steel Band in front of Old Town Hall, 20 Main Street, Andover.
The series is being hosted by the 375th Anniversary Committee to encourage people to enjoy shopping and dining while listening to the steel drum sounds during your visit.
“The 375th Committee is excited to be able to offer residents and visitors an opportunity to enjoy downtown Andover this summer,” said Paul MacKay, chair of the committee.
For more information on upcoming music and other events that will celebrate Andover go andover375.org.
Nguyen named to commission to analyze racism
State Rep. Tram Nguyen, D-Andover, was appointed to serve as co-chair of the newly created Special Legislative Commission on Structural Racism in the Massachusetts Probation Service with state Sen. Jamie Eldridge, D-Acton.
The commission was created as part of the racial justice reform bill that addresses justice, equity and accountability in law enforcement in the Commonwealth last year. The 13-member commission will review the probation system for any disparities in the treatment of people of color in the probation process, including in conditions or revocation of probation. The commission will then develop recommendations to eliminate any disparities, and submit its report and recommendations to the Legislature.
“As a former legal services attorney, I understand that the issue of racism in the probation service is extremely complex,” Nguyen said. “I look forward to tackling the problem and creating solutions. I am grateful to Speaker Mariano for placing faith in me and my colleagues, and I look forward to partnering with them to effect positive change for our Commonwealth.”
Best-selling authors discuss "Choose Me"
Join bestselling authors Tess Gerritsen and Gary Braver for a discussion of their new suspenseful thriller at 7 p.m. on July 6. Their book, "Choose Me" is a psychological thriller, a whodunit, and a police procedural, complicated with multiple points of view from both the male and female perspectives.
Registration information can be found at mhl.org/events.
Gold Coast History with Old Westbury Gardens
Memorial Library is hosting a virtual tour of one of Long Island's New York’s quintessential Gold Coast Country homes at Old Westbury Gardens at 2:30 p.m. on July 7.
The education team at at the gardens gives a behind the scenes peek into the daily task of delivering a high-level lifestyle of luxury in the early 1900s. Light connections will be drawn to compare the contrived Great American Novel, The Great Gatsby by author F. Scott Fitzgerald, to the reality of early 1900s life at Westbury House, particularly through the untold narratives of those who lived on and worked the property.
