Andover news in brief 

Andover native shows art in Lowell
Diana Zipeto, who grew up in Andover, is exhibiting her "Liberty Series" at the former Flower mill building in Lowell.
Her series of paintings uses people's shared familiarity with the Statue of Liberty to explore questions about the country's identity.
Located at 183 Dutton Street, the show is viewable 24 hours a day from Dutton and Market streets until Sept. 30. The gallery will be open on Saturdays from 12–4 p.m. and by appointment.
End of summer concert rescheduled
Between 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10 Andover's 375th Committee is hosting its End of Summer Concert that was rescheduled from August.
The Ben Knight Band and a unicycling juggler will perform behind Old Town Hall.
The event is free to attend and there will be opportunities to purchase beer, wine and food provided by Oak & Iron Brewing, LaRosa’s, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit and Pazzo Pizza.
Andover artist shows ceramics in online exhibit
Elizabeth Frey, an Andover potter and ceramicist who began working with clay at age 13, will show her pottery in the "Cups of Good" show hosted by the Boston's Society of Arts + Crafts. Frey uses non-toxic glazes in her ceramics studio, starting most pieces on a pottery wheel and creating art works intended for everyday use.
People can access the exhibit by visiting societyofcrafts.org.
Greater Lawrence Tech receives grant
Greater Lawrence Technical School has been awarded a $220,000 Skills Capital Grant from the Baker-Polito administration.
The high school will use the money to expand the advanced manufacturing shop and upgrade equipment in the metal fabrication and joining technologies lab. Those changes will better prepare its graduates for the workforce. The new equipment will help expand the school’s Career Technical Institute by increasing the number of students enrolled in afternoon and evening programs.
Friends of the Library book sale
The Friends of the Memorial Hall Library Fall Book Sale will be held in Memorial Hall between Sept. 29 and Oct. 3. It features a large selection of science fiction, short stories and large print books, in addition to the usual array of books, DVDs and CDs for all ages in many genres. Shop for bargains and support the organization that assists the library. The Friends accept cash, checks, and credit and debit cards.
The sale starts with a preview night on Sept. 29 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friends members may go for free, and others must pay $20 to be admitted to the preview. The sale will be open to the public from 1 to 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 30; 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 30 and Oct. 1; 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 2.
For more information on who the Friends of the Memorial Library are visit mhl.org/friends.