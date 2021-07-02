Discussing “The Great Gatsby”
Join Maureen Corrigan, book critic for NPR’s radio program “Fresh Air” and author of the book, “So We Read On: How The Great Gatsby Came to Be and Why It Endures,” at 7 p.m. on July 15 at Memorial Hall Library. She will discuss why “The Great Gatsby” has come to be viewed as the great American novel.
Andover nonprofit awards $200,000
Andover-based Invest in Others Charitable Foundation awarded $200,000 to eight charities as part of its second annual Grants for Change program, which provides critical funding to organizations that uplift underserved communities.
From college readiness and STEAM education to internship programs, the eight grant recipients provide life-changing opportunities to diverse constituencies, including Black, Hispanic, Asian American and Indigenous communities, as well as women and girls across the United States, from Oakland, Calif. to New York City. The grant recipients include: Change Happens! for Good Life Outcomes in Houston; Coleman A. Young II Educational Foundation for CAY2 Girls in STEM in Detroit; EDsnaps for STEAM City of Women Leadership Development in New York City; Girls Inspired and Ready to Lead, Inc. for Pathways to Career Leadership Program in Fairfax, Va.; Korean American Community Foundation-San Francisco for No Room for Hate in Oakland; Lake Worth West Resident Planning Group, Inc. for Post-Pandemic Economic Stability for Women of Color in Lake Worth, Fla.; Wine to Water for Indigenous Peoples & Nations Program from the Navajo Nation; Wisconsin Hispanic Scholarship Foundation for Scholarships for Education in Milwaukee.
“To create lasting change, we must continue to invest in the most vulnerable among us, devoting resources that will uplift both individuals and entire communities,” said Megan McAuley, executive director and president of the foundation. “We are inspired by the financial industry’s commitment to advancing underrepresented communities, from the hundreds of financial advisors and other professionals who submitted applications on behalf of the charities they serve, to our sponsors and financial partners for their support and contributions.”
Andover woman named president of Nashua Rotary Club
The Rotary Club of Nashua elected Elizabeth Covino, chief community relations officer at YMCA of Greater Nashua, to be president of the club. She assumed the position at the June 28 Changing of the Gavel ceremony held at Nashua Country Club.
Andover residents receive emeritus status at NECC
Two Andover residents received emeritus status at Northern Essex Community College’s commencement this year.
Gail Feigenbaum of Andover was named professor emerita of early childhood education. She joined the Early Childhood Education faculty in 1986 and served as coordinator of that program starting in 2001 before retiring in 2020. Under her leadership, the program expanded to include more evening, online and certificate courses. The program became more accessible, attracting a more diverse student body, especially including people already working in the field who are looking for credentials.
Marilyn McCarthy of Andover was named professor emerita of academic preparation. She began teaching reading, philosophy, logic and world religions at Northern Essex in 1998 and became a full-time faculty member in 2001 before retiring in 2020. She dedicated her career to giving her students the skills to become stronger readers.
Summer reading challenge
Memorial Hall Library is challenging Andover residents to read a quarter-million pages this summer. The Tails & Tales summer reading challenge is for anyone of any age.
Readers can sign up through the free mobile app Beanstack, which can be installed onto a desktop, tablet or smartphone. On the app, readers record how many pages they read to win virtual badges at various milestones.
The goal for children from preschool to Grade 5 is 1,000 pages. They will be entered to win a grand prize at the end of the summer.
Teens in Grades 6 through 12 are encouraged to read 1,000 pages and once they reach their goal, they will be eligible for a free book and the end of the summer drawing for gift cards to local businesses.
Adults are encouraged to read 2,000 pages this summer and earn virtual badges for reading and writing reviews. Adults who reach this goal are eligible for an end-of-the-summer drawing for gift cards to local businesses.