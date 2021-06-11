Andover news in brief

Krit Kearins Scholarship recipients
Emme Pitts, Addison Earle and Amanda Morin of Andover each won the Krit Kearins Scholarship of $10,000.
The award is for Andover seniors who participated in gymnastics, swimming or diving in memory of Krit Kearins who was an alumna of the Andover High School class of 2000.
Each student fills out the application and include a paragraph on how Kearins inspired them. Her family, along with their coach, makes the selection.
Kearins was captain of both teams when she graduated in 2000, leading the teams to state championships. For more information about the scholarship visit kritclassic.com.
Juneteenth celebration
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 19 the Andover Baptist Church and Andover Community Services Department are hosting a celebration with live music, a variety of speakers and games at Andover Park on Bartlett Street.
Guests will be able to learn about the holiday that marks when the last enslaved people were freed after news of the Emancipation Proclamation made it to Texas after the Civil War.
The rain date is June 20.
Celebrating cultures
Andover is hosting a movie series on the Town Common at 7 p.m. on Monday nights that feature different cultures. People are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs and picnics. Food will be available to order at specific screenings.
On June 19 the movie "Dangal" will be celebrating Indian culture. It's about young girls competing in traditionally male-dominated sports. There will also be henna tattoos available at the screening.
On June 26 the movie "Monster Hunt" will be celebrating Chinese culture. The movie is about humans and monsters coming together to live in harmony.
There will be performances by the Andover Asian Cultural Club, games and activities and food will be available from Karma Andover. Orders must be placed ahead of time by either calling (978)809-3075 or visit karmaandover.com.
The Longest Day celebration
Between 1 to 3 p.m. on June 21 the Robb Center is hosting a variety of events and there will be snow cones to celebrate the summer solstice.
Scholarship
Andover High School senior Sophia Numan won a $500 scholarship for the nonprofit VHS Learning. She was one of 15 students who received a total of $6,500 this year.