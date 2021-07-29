Andover news in brief 

Andover 5th graders win soccer tournament
Andover Liverpool, a 5th-grade soccer team, won the Essex County Championship and came in third at the Massachusetts Tournament of Champions this summer. They placed third in the state, only losing in the semifinals.
Rep. Nguyen’s bill signed into law
State Rep. Tram Nguyen, D-Andover, worked with Rep. Patricia Haddad, D-Somerset, to pass a law that protects undocumented immigrants who are victims of human trafficking and other violent crimes. The law creates a clear path to getting a visa to be able to testify at a trial without the fear of deportation.
“As an attorney, I worked with many survivors of domestic violence, as well as victims of crimes, including stalking and abuse,” explains Nguyen. “Escaping this kind of violence is extremely difficult; it’s even more so when the victim is an immigrant reliant on their abuser for their legal status in this country. This is how criminals get away with keeping their victims silent and compliant: by threatening them with deportation if they speak out, or even try to protect themselves. This law will encourage victims and witnesses to report crimes and cooperate with law enforcement, who can then better investigate crimes. It will improve public safety.”
Andover woman named president of Nashua Rotary Club
The Rotary Club of Nashua elected Elizabeth Covino, chief community relations officer at YMCA of Greater Nashua, to be president of the club. She assumed the position at the June 28 Changing of the Gavel ceremony held at Nashua Country Club.
Andover consulting firm donates $20,000 to Lazarus House
The ALKU Foundation, the nonprofit branch of the Andover-based consulting firm, donated $20,000 to Lazarus House in Lawrence this year.
The ALKU Foundation, created by ALKU’s co-founders Mark and Kathie Eldridge, supports at-risk youth, directly or indirectly related to the mentoring environment. Through multiple yearly donations, the foundation aids important programs, lends crucial support and assists mentoring initiatives.
Andover man wins philanthropy award
Richard (Dick) Sumberg, founder of an Andover financial firm, The Financial Advisors LLC, is being recognized in the 15th Annual Invest in Others Awards for his philanthropic contributions to Essex County Habitat for Humanity.
He will receive an honorable mention for a lifetime achievement award.
Sumberg typically spends fifteen to twenty hours a month involved with Habitat board leadership. He has been Board President for the past ten years, and the board unanimously voted last year to amend the by-laws to support Sumberg’s leadership for another term. He chairs the Executive Committee and is an active member of the Development Committee and the Governance Committee.