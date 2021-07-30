Andover news in brief 

Kaleidoscope staff celebrates leader
The staff of Kaleidoscope, a local summer camp with ties to Andover, celebrated Director Janis Baron marking 40 years since she started the program. At the celebration Kaleidoscope instructor Ruthie Cranton sang "What I Did for Love," to capture the commitment Baron demonstrates to the program. Former Kaleidoscope teacher Sheila Halloran also read a proclamation from the Town of Andover. Fellow staff thanked her for her impressive record with the program.
Andover man joins Latino Equity Fund's advisory committee
Medical technology entrepreneur and government advisor Ruben Salinas, of Andover, joined the Latino Equity Fund’s advisory committee alongside Dr. Joseph Betancourt, senior vice president of Equity and Community Health of Massachusetts General Hospital. In this role, they will work to meet the healthcare and economic equity needs of the Latinx community.
As underserved communities continue to struggle with COVID-19 recovery, the addition of these healthcare and civic experts to the committee enables the fund to further its goal of addressing issues of racial and ethnic health equity.
Memorial Hall Library children's events
Pet Portraits: Middle and high schoolers are welcome to come paint portraits of their pets from 3 to 4 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 9. Sign up at mhl.libnet.info/events.
Art Adventures: Children ages 8 to 11 are welcome to come make art at the library from 4 to 4:45 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 9. Sign up at mhl.libnet.info/events.
Memorial Hall Library adult events
North by Shakespeare: A Virtual Evening with author Michael Blanding from 7 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5. Blanding discusses his latest book North by Shakespeare: A Rogue Scholar's Quest for the Truth Behind the Bard's Work, which tells the story of a scholar's quest to prove that many of Shakespeare's plays are based on earlier source plays written by Sir Thomas North. Sign up at bit.ly/3l78eYf.
Virtual Dementia Dialogues from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10. A virtual monthly discussion group for anyone and everyone wanting to discuss dementia, including caregivers/care partners and people living with dementia facilitated by Emily Kearns, who is a researcher and activist working to help people with dementia. For details on how to join the virtual meeting, contact emilykearns18@gmail.com.
Finding Easy Walks Wherever You Are: A Virtual Talk on Tuesday, Aug. 10 from 7 to 8 p.m. A local trail guide author talks about local places to explore. This presentation is especially appropriate for elders, those with disabilities, and families with young children who hope to use strollers while sharing the outdoors with their little ones. To sign up visit bit.ly/3y7Rdkt.
Writers Group Virtual Meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday Aug. 12.