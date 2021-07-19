Andover news in brief: 

Andover grandfather organizes blood drive
The Red Cross will be at the Old Town Hall from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday to help an Andover grandfather spread the word about the current blood shortage.
Phil Liaboe's grandson James was diagnosed with cutaneous T-cell lymphoma in July 2020 when he was 3-years-old. James is currently in remission, but he continues to have blood infusions to keep cancer at bay. Liaboe organized this blood drive to raise awareness of the impact of the nationwide blood shortage on many different kinds of patients: a young child with a rare blood disorder, a family member fighting cancer or a friend involved in a car accident.
Parvey hosts office hours
Superintendent Magda Parvey is hosting office hours to invite people to ask questions and hear about their experiences with Andover Public Schools.
In-person meetings in the School Committee room at 36R Bartlet Street will be held on: Saturday, July 31, 9 to 11 a.m.; Tuesday, August 10, 6 to 8 p.m.; Saturday, August 21, 9 to 11 a.m.
An in-person meeting with a Spanish translator will be held at the Andover Housing Authority's Stowe Court Community Room at Memorial Circle on Grandview Terrace on Wednesday, August 25, 5 to 7 p.m.
Virtual meetings on Tuesday, August 24, 5 to 7 p.m. and Friday, August 27, 9 to 11 a.m. A Spanish translator will be available during the August 24 meeting. To RSVP and get the link for the virtual meetings visit bit.ly/2UhXfQZ.
Rep. Nguyen's bill signed into law
State Rep. Tram Nguyen, D-Andover, worked with Rep. Patricia Haddad, D-Somerset, to pass a law that protects undocumented immigrants who are victims of human trafficking and other violent crimes. The law creates a clear path to getting a visa to be able to testify at a trial without the fear of deportation.
“As an attorney, I worked with many survivors of domestic violence, as well as victims of crimes, including stalking and abuse,” explains Nguyen. “Escaping this kind of violence is extremely difficult; it’s even more so when the victim is an immigrant reliant on their abuser for their legal status in this country. This is how criminals get away with keeping their victims silent and compliant: by threatening them with deportation if they speak out, or even try to protect themselves. This law will encourage victims and witnesses to report crimes and cooperate with law enforcement, who can then better investigate crimes. It will improve public safety.”
Andover woman named president of Nashua Rotary Club
The Rotary Club of Nashua elected Elizabeth Covino, chief community relations officer at YMCA of Greater Nashua, to be president of the club. She assumed the position at the June 28 Changing of the Gavel ceremony held at Nashua Country Club.
Andover consulting firm donates $20,000 to Lazarus House
The ALKU Foundation, the nonprofit branch of the Andover-based consulting firm, donated $20,000 to Lazarus House in Lawrence this year.
The ALKU Foundation, created by ALKU’s co-founders Mark and Kathie Eldridge, supports at-risk youth, directly or indirectly related to the mentoring environment. Through multiple yearly donations, the foundation aids important programs, lends crucial support and assists mentoring initiatives.
Andover man wins philanthropy award
Richard (Dick) Sumberg, founder of an Andover financial firm, The Financial Advisors LLC, is being recognized in the 15th Annual Invest in Others Awards for his philanthropic contributions to Essex County Habitat for Humanity.
He will receive an honorable mention for a lifetime achievement award.
Sumberg typically spends fifteen to twenty hours a month involved with Habitat board leadership. He has been Board President for the past ten years, and the board unanimously voted last year to amend the by-laws to support Sumberg's leadership for another term. He chairs the Executive Committee and is an active member of the Development Committee and the Governance Committee.