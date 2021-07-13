Andover news in brief 

Students receive scholarships for innovation
Eight Andover High School students received scholarships from the Service Club of Andover for completing various projects that helped the community over the past year.
They each received the “2021 Youth Make A Difference Award” that lauded their demonstration of creativity, innovation and impact during the pandemic.
“These students demonstrated remarkable creativity and thoughtfulness in finding ways to help others and give back to the community,” said Ken Pirro, a board member who coordinated the program.
One of the winning projects included students who raised money to purchase materials to use with 3D printers in the manufacturing of masks for front-line workers. They used these resources and printers to build and equip area hospital workers with much-needed PPE, he said.
Another project “AIM2Learn”, provided tutoring and remote learning support to children who had to find ways to keep up with their studies while not able to attend classes in person, he said.
The Service Club of Andover is a locally-based non-profit organization, that seeks to make a difference in the lives of others. They focus on the youth in the community and developmentally disabled citizens across the Merrimack Valley.
Step Up for Colleen 5k in September
Racers are readying for the popular Andover 5K that is held every year in remembrance of Colleen Ritzer. Race organizers are planning for an in-person 5K on Sept. 19 in Andover. They will also have a virtual 5K option for people who will not be in Andover that day, or who would like to avoid the crowd.
For more information visit colleenritzer.org.
Andover student graduates from online high school
Aurora Arntz of Andover was among more than 250 seniors graduating in June from TEC Connections Academy, the Commonwealth’s largest public K-12 virtual school. TEC Connections Academy enrollment has grown steadily from about 240 students seven years ago to nearly 2,700 today with students representing every county in Massachusetts.
Andover consulting firm donates $20,000 to Lazarus House
The ALKU Foundation, the nonprofit branch of the Andover-based consulting firm, donated $20,000 to Lazarus House in Lawrence this year.
The ALKU Foundation, created by ALKU's co-founders Mark and Kathie Eldridge, supports at-risk youth, directly or indirectly related to the mentoring environment. Through multiple yearly donations, the foundation aids important programs, lends crucial support and assists mentoring initiatives.