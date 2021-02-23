Monday, Feb. 15
Fraud: Bad check, Chandler Road, 4:09 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 16
Arrest: Jimmy Junior Guzman-Dias, 34, of Lowell arrested on a warrant, Campanelli Drive, 5:16 p.m.
Request officer: Woman in cheetah print leggings took toilet paper, Park Street, 8:41 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Animal complaint: Live raccoon stuck in the bumper of a car, it got out. Shawsheen Road, 5:05 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 18
Noise complaint: Woman screaming for two hours apologized, Railroad Street, 11:35 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 19
Disorderly person: Escorted from property, Tech Drive, 3:07 a.m.
Suspicious person: Two men identified as FBI agents were, in fact, FBI agents when police asked, High Street, 11:21 a.m.
Arrest: Antonio E. Rojas, 24, of Haverhill arrested for failure to stop, marked lanes violation, speeding, operating to endanger and on warrants. North Street, 11:13 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 20
Noise complaint: Washington Park Drive, 2:07 a.m.
Request for officer: Escorted people to get their belongings, Tech Drive, 9:30 a.m.
Arrest: Matthew Carl Kervick, 33, of Stoneham arrested for operating under the influence of liquor and open container violation, Gardner Avenue, 6:04 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 21
Vandalism: Broken fence, Chestnut Street, 11:41 a.m.
Arrest: Branden D. Simmons, 33, of Seabrook, N.H. arrested for possession of class B and E drugs and on warrants, Lupine Road, 1:53 p.m.