Sunday, May 2
Suspicious activity: Breaking and entering, Essex Street, 7:26 a.m.
Monday, May 3
Theft: Bike, Forbes Lane, 5:41 p.m.
Arrest: Stephanie Kim Plicheta, 34, of Manchester, N.H. arrested on a warrant, Minuteman Road, 8:04 p.m.
Tuesday, May 4
Suspicious activity: Driver was flashing high beams and speeding. Car was towed and driver transported to the hospital, Lowell Street, 8:21 p.m.
Wednesday, May 5
Fraud: Bad check, Porter Road, 9:59 a.m.
Thursday, May 5
Vandalism: Car hit mailbox, County Road, 1:59 p.m.
Theft: Stolen laptop, Spring Valley Drive, 2:25 p.m.
Arrest: Eric C. Ehlert, 53, of Wakefield arrested on a warrant, Minuteman Drive, 9:21 p.m.