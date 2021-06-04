Friday, May 28
Theft: Unlocked cars had disturbed items, Lowell Street, 2:19 a.m.
Vandalism: Rock thrown at car, Lowell Street, 2:40 p.m.
Saturday, May 29
Mischievous complaint: Fight, Old River Road, 5:47 p.m.
Sunday, May 30
Animal complaint: Two goslings stuck in the sewer.
Monday, May 31
Fraud: Lost debit card used at stores, North Main Street, 7:53 p.m.
Theft: License plates stolen, Birchstone Drive, 8:53 p.m.
Theft: Car keys, Railroad Street.
Tuesday, June 1
Theft: Bike, Main Street, 1:51 p.m.
Wednesday, June 2
Recovered property: Stolen car found, Bellevue Road, 8:32 a.m.