Friday, May 28

Theft: Unlocked cars had disturbed items, Lowell Street, 2:19 a.m.

Vandalism: Rock thrown at car, Lowell Street, 2:40 p.m.

Saturday, May 29

Mischievous complaint: Fight, Old River Road, 5:47 p.m.

Sunday, May 30

Animal complaint: Two goslings stuck in the sewer.

Monday, May 31

Fraud: Lost debit card used at stores, North Main Street, 7:53 p.m.

Theft: License plates stolen, Birchstone Drive, 8:53 p.m.

Theft: Car keys, Railroad Street.

Tuesday, June 1

Theft: Bike, Main Street, 1:51 p.m.

Wednesday, June 2

Recovered property: Stolen car found, Bellevue Road, 8:32 a.m.

