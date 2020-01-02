The following items were taken from logs at the Andover Police Department:
MONDAY, DEC. 23
Motor vehicle crash: No injuries, River Road, 12:28 p.m.
Motor vehicle crash: No injuries, two cars involved, North Main Street, 4:15 p.m.
Intoxicated patron removed: Lowell Street, 6:21 p.m.
TUESDAY, DEC. 24
Disorderly man returned to his home: Moraine Street, Cuba Street, 2:13 a.m.
Motor vehicle crash: No injuries, two cars involved, Salem Street, 9:33 a.m.
Motor vehicle crash: No injuries, three cars involved, North Main Street, 11:12 a.m.
Motor vehicle crash: No injuries, South Main Street, 1:59 p.m.
Man exposing himself on train: Matter turned over to Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority police, Railroad Street, 6:01 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 25
Officers resolve dispute: Between couple and Uber driver, North Main Street, 3 a.m.
THURSDAY, DEC. 26
Christmas presents stolen: Stevens Street, 10:34 a.m.
Harassment reported: Rattlesnake Hill Road, 5:33 p.m.
House broken into: Brown Street, 6:39 p.m.
Attempted break-in: Haggetts Pond Road, 8:24 p.m.
FRIDAY, DEC. 27
Motor vehicle crash: No injuries, two cars involved, North Main Street, 11:10 a.m.
Shotgun turned in: Police Department, Lowell Street, 12:18 p.m.
One person injured in two-car crash: North Main Street, 1:46 p.m.
Criminal complaint sought: For driving a vehicle with a revoked registration and driving without insurance, Route 133 and Interstate 93, 6:41 p.m.
Citation issued: No registration in possession, North Main Street, 9:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, DEC. 28
Intoxicated man placed in protective custody: Woodview Way, 1:12 a.m.
One woman punches another woman in the face: Railroad Street, 1:02 p.m.
Criminal complaint sought: Driving after license suspension, Route 28 and Interstate 495, 1:44 p.m.
Motor vehicle crash: No injuries, two cars involved, Ballardvale Road, 3:03 p.m.
SUNDAY, DEC. 29
One person injured in two-car crash: Victim transported to Lawrence General Hospital, Dascomb Road, 6:50 a.m.