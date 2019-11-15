Andover pulls upset: Brown’s late TD stuns Everett

ANDOVER — While his second touchdown run Friday night might not have been as dramatic as his 45-yard game-winner as time expired against Lowell three weeks ago, Scott Brown once again displayed some late-game heroics.
A fourth-down personal foul allowed Andover to forsake Shamus Florio’s third field goal of the night and gave the offense another chance. Brown immediately scored from 13 yards out with 1:59 remaining to stun Everett and give Andover one of its biggest wins in recent years.
Florio’s ensuing kick provided the final points in a 20-16 victory over the Crimson Tide, ranked 6th in Eastern Mass. by the Boston Globe and coming off a heartbreaking overtime loss to Central Catholic.
“I didn’t mind giving (the field goal) up,” said Florio, a Yale recruit who was successful from 34 and 48 before his 43-yarder was taken off the board. “I’m just so happy to win. I couldn’t ask for a better last home game. I’m really happy and proud of the rest of the team.”
Playing its second straight game with a freshman backfield of Brown and Lincoln Beal, in the lineup in place of injured Josh Ramos, Andover jumped out early.
A 59-yard run by Beal on the Golden Warriors’ second play from scrimmage set up a 5-yard TD run by Brown. A week after running for 102 yards in his first serious backfield action of the season, Beal had a game-high 121.
Two possessions later, a 64-yard run by Brown helped set up Florio’s first field goal for a 10-0 lead with 7:38 left in the second.
“This was against Everett,” said Brown, who finished with a season-high 108 yards on 12 carries. “They’re always one of the toughest teams in Mass, and we came out tonight and did work. We came out fired up.”
Playing Andover for the first time since taking a 62-33 victory for the 2016 North sectional title, Everett (8-3) cut the deficit to two midway through the second.
The Warriors (7-4) opened a 13-8 lead on Florio’s 48-yard field – his career long and one of the longest in area history – midway through the third.
“I knew I could do it,” Florio said of his sixth field goal of the season. “Field goals were a little shaky this season. But I trust Scotty (Brown), who’s the best holder I’ve ever had, and our snapper Sean Ballou. I’m blessed to have them.”
Although Everett grabbed a 16-13 lead with 10 minutes left in the fourth, Andover’s defense came up big several times with three interceptions.
A Jonathan Davila pick at the 9 and another by Florio at the 10 stopped Crimson Tide drives while the entire defense came up big on four downs after an Everett first-and-goal at the six. The last two rushes were stopped for no gain at the 2. Davila had a second interception at the 20 with 3:38 left to set up Andover’s game-winning, 61-yard drive.
Andover 20, Everett 16
Non-Playoff Game
Everett (8-3): 0 8 0 8 — 16
Andover (7-4): 7 3 3 7 — 20
First Quarter
Andover — Scott Brown 5 run (Shamus Florio kick) 8:10
Second Quarter
Andover — FG Florio 34, 7:38
Everett — Jayden Clerveaux 16 run (Tyrese Baptiste run) 6:24
Third Quarter
Andover — FG Florio 48
Fourth Quarter
Everett — Baptiste 44 run (Ismael Zamor run) 10:02
Andover — Brown 13 run (Florio kick) 1:59
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Everett (39-219) — Zamor 14-118; Andover (27-225) — Lincoln Beal 13-121, Brown 12-108, Team 2-(-4)
PASSING: Everett — Zamor 6-10-3, 43 yards; Andover — Brown 9-22-0, 75
RECEIVING: Everett — Baptiste 3-28; Andover — Michael Slayton 4-19, Kelvin Davila 3-39, Jackson McCarthy 1-11, Beal 1-6