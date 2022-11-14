ANDOVER — The Santa Parade — a tradition put on by firefighters since 1955 — will be returning again this year.
This year expect to see the parade come through Elm Street and Main Street, on Sunday, Nov. 27, beginning at 1 p.m. The only time there hasn’t been a Santa parade since its founding was in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Firefighter Ryan Beirne has been organizing the event for the past five years. He said it is about giving back to the community.
“We wouldn’t be able to do what we do for the community without the community’s support,” Beirne said.
Beirne said the parade will include scout troops, local dance schools, bands and local business.
One of those business participating for the first time this year is Coldwell Banker on Main Street.
“It’s a pretty big deal,” said Gretchen Papineau, an employee there.
She said they will be participating in the event by offering cocoa and cookies on the parade route.
“You think about the things the firefighters have done recently, just for the town,” Papineau said. “We are just supporters of good things in town.”
“It feels good to give back to the community that you serve and it puts a smile on the kids’ faces,” Beirne said.
For more information or to join the parade visit: andoversantaparade.com
