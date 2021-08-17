Andover students and staff will have to wear masks indoors, according to the School Committee's policy put in place Monday night.
Board members voted unanimously to approve the policy as school activities begin before school officially starts on Sept. 1.
Proponents and opponents of masking spoke for about a half-hour before committee members eventually decided on solidifying the mandate.
The board made this decision in the midst of a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases. Health Director Thomas Carbone's office recently started publishing case numbers again.
With the rise of the delta variant, there were 52 cases in July in Andover, which included 11 children under the age of 12 who are not yet eligible for the vaccine, Carbone said.
Town school departments are ultimately left to make masking decisions themselves because there is no state-wide mandate at this time. Andover officials have decided to go with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends anyone in schools be masked.
At the state level, both the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Department of Public Health “strongly recommend” masks for all students in kindergarten through grade six when indoors. When indoors, those agencies say unvaccinated staff in all grades, unvaccinated students in grades 7 and above and unvaccinated visitors should wear masks. According to a memo from the state, vaccinated students should be allowed to go unmasked.
A federal rule states that all students and staff must be masked while on school buses and in school nurses’ offices, according to the DESE memo.
The DESE memo said that it has lifted all health and safety protocols that were in place during the last school year. There are no distancing requirements, including during school meals.
Andover students are highly vaccinated with more than 95% of teenagers between 16 and 19 being fully vaccinated. However, school officials have decided to make one mandate for the whole district.
Andover officials have decided to reevaluate the mandate in November, or before, if needed, they said.
Allison Corneau contributed to this report.