Andover Stories: Votes for Women: A movement succeeds: 'God bless the women!’

In the mid-1800s, woman suffragists stepped onto the American center stage — with both feet.
They sought to achieve what many Americans considered preposterous — allowing women the right to vote. The ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution on Aug. 18, 1920 loudly dispelled that notion.
What the suffragists had long sought was now the law of the land.
The backstory behind this near century-long quest is how the women’s suffrage movement evolved into an absolute force of nature. Their collective will, dogged persistence and galvanizing message ultimately made the 19th Amendment a reality.
Congress began to feel the pressure on the woman’s suffrage front in the 1860s. The looming thought was that the emancipation of women at the ballot box wasn’t a question of if but one of when. Full suffrage for women had been an ember smoldering in America’s underbelly since its founding.
In 1797, New Jersey made history by recognizing the right of women to vote. New Jersey women voted in large numbers until 1807, when the state Assembly passed a law limiting suffrage to free white males.
As the century progressed toward its conclusion, six states and territories would grant the vote to women. This wave was pushed, pulled and otherwise cajoled by the women’s suffrage movement.
The organization evolved primarily from small groups that met regularly. Group leaders came in with valuable experience, some gleaned from the abolitionist movement, others from Civil War activities. Word of those meetings spread, interest grew, and meeting attendance snowballed.
The Seneca Falls Convention was the nation’s first dedicated to women's rights. Emerging suffragist leaders Lucretia Mott and Elizabeth Cady Stanton were the primary organizers.
Advertised as "a convention to discuss the social, civil and religious conditions and rights of woman,” it was held in Seneca Falls, New York, in July 1848. It attracted 300 attendees including the former slave, abolitionist and statesman Frederick Douglass.
Seneca Falls was not the first organized large gathering of suffragists, but many historians cite it as the one that launched the suffrage movement.
By the 1850s, women’s rights activists started meeting more regularly. They held their first national women’s rights convention in Worcester, Massachusetts, in October 1850. Among those suffragist luminaries present were former slave Sojourner Truth, a prominent leader and lecturer.
In 1869, Susan B. Anthony established the first united national women’s suffrage organization. Anthony remained the very heart and soul of the movement. She once was quoted as saying, “Men, their rights and nothing more. Women their rights and nothing less.”
She was an incomparable organizer, lending relevance, inspiration and boundless energy for over half a century. She died in 1906.
The first women’s suffrage amendment was introduced in Congress in 1878. Over the next 40 years it was reintroduced to Congress regularly and failed repeatedly.
The movement, however, kept pressing forward. The passion, persistence and leadership blossoming within the movement never diminished.
During the 70 years leading up to “V-Day” (“V” for vote) on Aug. 18, 1920, the work of the suffragists was relentless – their marches, demonstrations and presence were a near constant in the public’s eye.
Though frequently met with fierce resistance, they fought on.
In Andover, a mere two months after women received the right to vote, the town reported a total registration of 3,516 — 1,553 of which were females.
A few weeks later, election turnout was a massive 91%.
Three days after that, a Townsman editorial praised the process: “The women may not have had training in voting, but they certainly exhibited a rare intuition in the manner in which they analyzed the ballot, promptly marked their preferences, and certainly from a Republican standpoint contributed so much to last Tuesday’s verdict. God bless the women!”