Andover Stories: Votes for Women: 'Woman suffrage is no longer a mere theory'

NOTE: Today Andover Stories celebrates the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, on Aug. 18, 1920, giving women the right to vote. Although there were passionate views on both sides, once the amendment was adopted, the town of Andover rallied around the women and their contributions to local political life. Today we document two sides of the debate, as well as the final outcome of a long, hard fought battle.
Should women vote?
This question was hotly debated long before the 19th Amendment was ratified on Aug. 18, 1920.
In 1869, the Andover Advertiser reported on a female suffrage convention in Hartford, Connecticut, where Henry Ward Beecher made an address. He said that “every woman, as well as every man, has a right to develop to the full every power that God has given her. There is no virtuous thing that a man may do that a woman should not do if she is capable.”
Women have now been voting in the U.S. for 100 years, and from this vantage point, Beecher’s argument might seem sufficient. But at the time that was far from the case.
In November 1913, the Andover Equal Suffrage League was formed, and five months later the Andover Townsman ran a series, under the headings of “Why They Should” and “Why They Should Not,” featuring arguments on both sides of the suffrage debate.
There were eight initial cases in favor of giving women the vote, and they were far-ranging in their scope.
Some expanded on Beecher’s reasoning: “It is in the line of progress — a natural step in the process of evolution.” And, Women already have full suffrage in nine states and the territory of Alaska, and results show that they exercise the right in the main wisely and to the benefit of the community.”
Other points hearken back to Revolutionary doctrines: “In a democracy all persons not obviously disqualified should have a voice in the government and sex constitutes logically no disqualification. Many arguments against woman suffrage resolve themselves into arguments against democracy.”
And more succinctly: “Many women are taxpayers and ‘taxation without representation is tyranny.’”
The latter argument would become increasingly relevant just a few years later when the War Revenue Act of 1917 significantly lowered the income tax exemption to $1,000 per year (about $25,000 in today’s dollars). As a result, nearly half a million wage-earning women would be affected, in addition to the 23,000 who had already been paying income tax under the existing law.
There was a viewpoint that today seems downright old-fashioned: “Women as home-makers and mothers need the ballot to ensure the best environment for their children.”
It should be noted that feminism and women’s suffrage were two distinct movements at the time. In fact, an article in the Townsman states, “Being anti-suffrage by no means opposes one to far-reaching feministic conviction as to the individual development of woman. Some of the ablest workers for the cause of women that I have ever met in this country are anti-suffragists. … On the other hand, being a suffragist by no means implies being a feminist. Being a suffragist may mean being only enough of a woman to keep up with only that part of the woman questions which concerns itself only with woman’s political enfranchisement.”
Finally, the pro side maintained that giving women the right to vote was important to protect individual rights (“Women in gainful occupations outside the home need the ballot for their own protection”); to fully represent the citizenry (“Men and women being unlike, the state needs the expression of their differing points of view”); and to better society overall (“All women need the development that comes with larger responsibility and a wider sphere of action; and whatever tends to develop the individual woman is ultimately for the good of the race”).
It’s easy to take our right to vote for granted, especially when the fight to make it happen occurred long before most of us were born.
Let us not forget all the reasons universal suffrage is an important principle to the individual and to society.