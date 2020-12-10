Note: Today’s story is the second of three parts illustrating the many buildings in Andover that have been moved instead of being torn down, thus preserving the past for the future.
If you live in Andover, you probably know the story of William Madison Wood, founder and president of the American Woolen Company, and how he transformed Frye Village into a planned corporate community.
But Wood didn’t just build Shawsheen Village; he and his architects saved many of the original Frye Village structures, incorporating them into the residential neighborhoods -- moving many of them in the process like pieces on chessboard.
It’s estimated that Wood moved approximately 40 houses between 1918 and 1924. Some were even moved multiple times.
Case in point, the Old Frye Village Hall was built on the corner of North Main and Haverhill streets in 1837 by John Smith, president of Smith & Dove Co., during the area’s surge in manufacturing. It was a place for workers to gather for meetings, clubs, prayer services and entertainment. It included a lending library and reading room with periodicals and newspapers from Boston, New York, England and Smith’s native homeland Scotland, so workers could catch up on the local and international news of the day.
Wood purchased the building in 1919 and moved it back 50 feet. The Aug. 1 edition of the Andover Townsman reported, “It rests on a fine new foundation and is being remodeled into a useful as well as ornamental building. On the top floor will be a gymnasium with shower-baths below, and on the first floor a general grocery store.”
And yet, it seems it was not fine enough for Wood. He then built a new, larger building on Haverhill Street to serve as a gymnasium -- and moved the old village hall again in 1921, this time to the new Balmoral Street.
This wasn’t the only change in Wood’s plans that had him moving houses as if Shawsheen Village were a slider puzzle.
In the mid 1800s, John Smith had built four identical Cape cottages on Poor Street (when the street extended across Lowell), known as “the Back Row.” After Wood acquired these buildings, he relocated two to what is now Canterbury Street and one to Balmoral Street.
The fourth went to North Main Street, between the Post Office building and Windsor Street. That site included another house built by Smith as well as two that Wood built in 1919.
But when plans were changed in 1921 to build the Merchant’s Building, today The Aberdeen, Wood moved all the homes to Kenilworth Street.
Wood had also moved a half-dozen homes to the block now occupied by the Balmoral Condominiums. Again he changed his plans and decided to construct new administration offices for his company at that site, so those houses went on the move again to the south side of Balmoral Street.
Shawsheen Village was a massive project so it’s no surprise there were a few hiccups along the way. While Wood was on a trip abroad, a row of houses were built in the wrong spot. When he returned and saw them, he reportedly pointed his cane and said, “Remove those homes immediately.”
The brand new structures all had to be relocated to York Street.
An interesting side note: Wood didn’t move just houses. When he built Aberfoyle for his personal secretary, George Wallace, he brought in elm trees from Lawrence.
Considering the effort required to move a two-story structure, transporting a few trees must have seemed relatively easy.
Just a few short years after Wood completed Shawsheen Village, another man started moving buildings, this time on the other side of town at Phillips Academy.
Thomas Cochran’s story is next week.