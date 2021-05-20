Andover Story: The evolution of Andover’s governance

The town meeting system in New England has been followed since Colonial times. The separation of church and state was a concept unknown to the Puritan founders of Massachusetts. Town government and church organization were essentially one and the same.
Within three years of settlement, town charters were granted only when 10 Congregational church members – the only ones legally able to hold land – hired a minister and agreed to build a meeting house, both for worship and for town business.
In Andover, founded in 1646, the oldest existing records are those of the 1656 Town Meeting. With a moderator, usually a position held by the church minister, only male church members could attend and vote. A quorum in the 1600s required only seven members.
By 1670, all male landowners were eligible to vote, regardless of church affiliation. Women weren’t a part of Town Meeting until 1920 -- a full 250 years later.
The original town meetings were held in what is now the North Parish Church in North Andover. When population increased exponentially in the south part of town and distance to church became unwieldy, a separate south parish was created in 1709; the new meeting house, South Church, was open in 1711.
Town meetings now alternated from year to year between the two parishes.
Political differences eventually led to a permanent split, and in 1855, the state Legislature granted the parish request to legally separate into Andover and North Andover. Separate towns each had its own town meeting.
Before the mid-1950s, Andover’s town government was highly decentralized. A three-member Board of Selectmen directly supervised many of the town’s operations. An elected Board of Public Works, Board of Health and Board of Library Trustees oversaw other town functions. Even the assessor was an elected position.
Responding to suggestions for change, the 1955 annual Town Meeting voted to create a study committee, appointed by the moderator, to report on various forms of town government and make a recommendation to the next Town Meeting.
Not unlike subsequent committees and the charge of the current Governance Study Committee, members were charged with listing areas in which the government was believed weak or where improvements might be suggested.
A recommendation was to be made at the next Town Meeting.
The 1955 group formally proposed the town manager form, and asked that another committee be created to write a new town charter. Voters in 1955 approved both measures, and the former study group was reappointed as a charter-writing committee.
A charter change requires approval from the Legislature, and during the summer of 1956, a home rule petition met the approval of the Legislative Committee on Towns.
The new charter also required voter approval and was to be placed on the ballot for three years, or until adopted, whichever happened first.
After considerable debate, the initial vote took place in 1957. The new charter lost, 1,745 in favor, 2,791 against.
More heated debate followed, and the 1958 vote produced a different result: 3,138 for and 2,792 against.
Accordingly, on March 3, 1959, Andover officially began its experience with a town manager form of government.
The town election that year also replaced the old three-person Board of Selectmen with a new five-member board with staggered terms. All three of the former selectmen were defeated, all having been opposed to the charter change.
Under the new charter, the town manager took over the appointment responsibilities of several of the formerly elected boards, appointing the public works director, the assessor, the library trustees and the Board of Health.
The town manager became the single professional administrator, directly overseeing all town operations except the running of the school system.