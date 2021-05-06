1646: Andover is founded.
1776: The first mill was built in Andover. It was early in the Revolutionary War and people needed gunpowder. Andover's Samuel Phillips, Jr. built the mill. Post-war they manufactured paper.
1778: Samuel Phillips Jr. opened Phillips Academy as an all-boys school.
2,863: The first recorded population of Andover in 1790.
1835: Brothers John Smith and Peter Smith, along with friend John Dove, form Smith & Dove Manufacturing and opened the first flax processing mill in Andover’s Frye Village, now known as Shawsheen Village.
6,945: The population in 1850. Andover was growing, adding 30% more residents that decade.
1855: Andover and North Andover spilt over a conflict on where to hold Town Meeting. Residents voted 404 to 101 to spilt the towns in 1854, which was accepted by the state in April 1855.
4,765: The number of Andover residents after the two towns spilt, according to the 1860 census.
599: The number of Andover men who served in the Civil War between 1861 and 1865. 53 soldiers from Andover died in the war.
1873: Memorial Hall Library was built.
1887: The Andover Townsman was founded.
1920: Shawsheen Village was built by William Wood when he moved his American Woolen Company to Andover.
1973: Phillips Academy Andover merged with the all-girls Abbot Academy, becoming co-ed.
9,969: the town's population grew about 20% during the decade Shawsheen Village was being built.
36,395: Andover's current population.
— By Madeline Hughes. Information provided by The Andover Center for History and Culture and U.S. Census Bureau