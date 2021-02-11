Next week Andover health officials will begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine to seniors over 75 — although the shots will come in doses that will make the process of innoculation slow.
"We have been informed by the state we should expect no more than 100 doses a week," said Thomas Carbone, director of public health.
Andover seniors can schedule their appointment by signing up online or calling a number that will be released by the town Thursday, Carbone said. People will be notified of the vaccine sign-ups via an email blast through the town's "news flash" alerts and through a call from the Senior Center. The two processes will begin at the same time, Carbone said.
There will not be a waiting list, Carbone said, so it could take multiple tries to successfully schedule an appointment. He's also encouraging seniors who can travel further to use the state's website to sign up.
"The supply certainly isn't meeting the demand," Carbone said.
The vaccine clinic will be held Wednesdays at a location yet to be announced.
Officials are focusing on this first-come, first-serve model — with no waiting list — in hopes people find appointments sooner than the town can provide, Carbone said. Andover has about 2,700 people over the age of 75, many of whom are waiting to be vaccinated closer to home instead of traveling to mass vaccination sites, Carbone said.
Andover and other municipalities will be receiving about 100 doses a week until the state gets more, Carbone said. He expects to see the vaccine supply increase in March, he said.
"We are prepared to bump up weekly to our abilities, but we are prepared to (administer) what they send us," Carbone said.
And while the vaccine provides hope for getting back to normal, town health officials still warn people to stay home when possible, wear masks and use social distancing measures to stay safe.
Monday night the Board of Health approved fines for people breaking the governor's emergency orders, including wearing a mask and limiting gatherings.
"We haven't had a need for this, we've had good compliance," Carbone told the board. "It hasn't come to our attention until now."
Recently the police broke up a house party where there were more than 10 people. The police were unable to issue a fine to the homeowner, which prompted the town to approve these fines.
According to the town's new rules, someone breaking any of the governor's rules would first receive a written warning, then get a $50 fine for a second offense. Subsequent offenses would result in a $300 fine. Health officials hope the repercussions will be more educational than punitive.
"Our goal is to never punish unless they are really ignoring us or endangering people," Carbone said.
Andover's number of COVID-19 cases has been steadily decreasing. There were 124 active cases as of Friday, Feb. 5. The town will be updating the numbers weekly instead of daily because the community is in the yellow moderate risk for the virus transmission for the second week, according to the state's criteria.
To sign up for Andover news alerts go to andoverma.gov/list.aspx. To find a vaccine appointment at the state level call 211 or visit mass.gov/covid-19-vaccine.