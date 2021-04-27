Andover High School students will be returning to five-day in-person learning this May, according to district officials.
State Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley said Tuesday that public high schools in Massachusetts should resume full-time, in-person learning by May 17. Elementary students returned to classrooms full-time earlier this month and middle schoolers returned this week.
In Andover, high school students remain in a hybrid learning model, attending in-person class two days per week and learning remotely from home for three days to accommodate for distancing measures put in place due to the pandemic.
Superintendent Claudia Bach and Principal Caitlin Brown said in a joint statement the district would not seek a waiver to delay bringing everyone back.
"Today’s announcement requiring in-person learning for Massachusetts high schools was not a surprise. There are no current plans to apply for a waiver," they wrote.
Most Andover High School classrooms can only accommodate 15 desks when they're spaced 3-feet apart, as per recommendation from the state and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. District administrators have previously said many classes have 20 to 25 students, and it remains unclear how the students will be accommodated.
Andover district officials did not respond to further questions on the matter.
Two weeks ago district officials presented a variety of options to the School Committee of how they could accommodate all of the students.
One option was transforming the school's field house and Collins Center into large learning areas. There, students would sit at desks and remotely join their classrooms, which are elsewhere in the school.
The district has ordered more than 800 desks to implement this option, said Shannon Scully, the School Committee Chair.
"District administrators, staff and teachers have been working hard for many months to find a way to fully return students to in-person learning, including at Andover High School," Bach and Brown wrote in their statement. "The work is ongoing, and we appreciate the intense focus on finding the best solution for our high school students."