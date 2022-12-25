Sophie Luo, 9
South Elementary School
Sophie celebrates Lunar New Year every year. Her traditions include opening a red envelope full of cash and a big dinner with all of her family.
She also enjoys seeing the dragon dance around.
Esther Messinger, 10South Elementary School
Esther celebrates Hanukkah and receives presents for eight days. During the holidays she enjoys eating sufganiyot — jelly filled doughnuts — and latkes — potato pancakes.
Her family owns dozens of menorahs, many of which have been passed down through the family.
Marie Brabcova, 11South Elementary School
Marie celebrates Christmas in keeping with her families Czech Republic roots. She opens advent calendars from the Czech Republic and receives presents from Ježíšek.
She also opens her presents on Christmas Eve. That night she begins by putting cookies in a bell next to the tree, hiding in a closet and then returning to open her presents.
Davis Montgomery, 10
South Elementary School
Davis’ Christmas traditions include light shows, a Santa train and an Elf on a Shelf. On Christmas Eve he puts out milk and cookies, and stockings. One the day of, his family eats brunch, which he likens to Thanksgiving. The presents are opened afterward.
“Save the good stuff for last,” Davis said.
