The Andover girl’s 6th grade travel team had a season that will not soon be forgotten.
Head coach Mike Dunn and assistant Dan DeFillippo have coached these girls for two years. A year ago, as 5th graders, they lost a heartbreaker by one point the championship game.
This winter they won it all.
All the girls are 6th graders in Andover and have followed their Andover High counterparts, going to games all season.
Kudos to Coach Alan Hibino and his players, all of whom have stopped at a few practices this season to share their experiences.
The 6th grade travel team put together an amazing season of their own this year, going 27-0 in the regular season playing in the 6th grade D1 River Valley League.
The group was noted for its defensive effort
The team was invited to play up in the D1 7th grade tournament.
The played four games in the tournament, making it to the 7th grade championship game.
They won that game, too, in overtime, by two points.
The team attended AHS state final on Friday night, rooting the top-ranked Warriors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.