As millions of Pfizer vaccines are deployed across the country, something manufactured in Andover is in nearly every one of them.
The research and development facility in town is creating the messenger RNA for them.
“The RNA codes the instructions for our cells to make just a piece of the virus — the spike protein — and we form an immune response from that,” said Meg Ruesch, Pfizer’s vice president of research and development. “So our part —the RNA — is the main part of the vaccine.”
Pfizer vaccines start their journey from Chesterfield, Missouri, where a DNA template is created, Ruesch said Tuesday.
Andover’s facility then makes the RNA from the template. That is sent to another manufacturing facility, like the one in Kalamazoo, Michigan, which started shipping the full vaccines to be administered across the country last Sunday.
The Andover manufacturing plant where the RNA is being created opened in 2019. It was built with flexibility for research and development in mind. When COVID-19 hit and Pfizer partnered with BioNTech in creating an RNA vaccine, the scientists at the Andover facility knew they would likely be one of the most essential parts of the production.
About 250 to 300 people of the plant’s 1,500 employees have been working overtime and holiday hours since Pfizer decided to mass-produce this specific concoction for the vaccine in July, Ruesch said.
“The most exciting aspect of this project is, of course, having the opportunity to have such an important impact on the world in terms of fighting this pandemic,” Ruesch said. “The colleagues I work with at this facility and at the other (Pfizer) facilities have so many years of expertise. ... With this purpose in mind, we’ve been able to really deliver on this critical need and it’s been inspirational.”
The RNA Pfizer is manufacturing is part of the reason why the vaccine has been created and approved in record time. The second vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration is created by the Cambridge-based biotech company Moderna, which also uses RNA.
Traditionally, making vaccines required growing viruses or pieces of viruses — often in giant vats of cells or, like most flu shots, in chicken eggs — and then purifying them before next steps in brewing shots.
The RNA approach is radically different. It starts with a snippet of genetic code that carries instructions for making proteins. Pick the right virus protein to target, and the body turns into a mini vaccine factory.
“RNA vaccines have the advantage that they’re easier to make the RNA than it is to make the whole virus or protein,” Ruesch said. “It’s faster to scale up. And that’s one of the reasons Pfizer chose the RNA platform.”
The vaccine’s production was also sped up because Pfizer started mass-manufacturing it in July while the company was conducting its trials.
In the spring the company poured about $2 billion into securing supplies to mass-manufacture the four different vaccines they had in various trials during the spring. Now with one approved, they have supplies to manufacture an estimated 50 million doses by the end of the year and another one billion by the end of 2021.
The company got its first approval in the United Kingdom and then the United States followed suit this past weekend with an emergency use authorization by the FDA.
That means instead of the usual requirement of “substantial evidence” of safety and effectiveness for approval, the FDA can allow products onto the market as long as their benefits are likely to outweigh their risks. In the data released by the FDA, the side effects have been relatively mild including pain at the injection site, tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, joint pain, and fever.
During this rapid development Pfizer scientists have still followed rigorous quality controls and good manufacturing practices, Ruesch said.
“Every batch we make is tested to make sure it’s the right thing, which is called ‘identity testing,’” Ruesch said.
They check “that the quality is consistent from previous batches — that it’s the right RNA and right size.”
The number of materials, the flexible facilities and the expert scientists all were essential to developing the vaccine in record time, Ruesch said.
“In Andover, we make other critical medicines. So, we are very used to working hard and making sure we have enough people trained and are able to manufacture whatever is needed, whether it’s for this vaccine, a clinical trial or other vaccines we are manufacturing,” Ruesch said.
The facility is continuing to manufacture the RNA as vaccines are being deployed.
Ruesch is telling friends and family, “we’ve definitely paid close attention to quality in the manufacturing process. When it’s the right moment and there’s an opportunity to take it I’m taking the vaccine and I hope people will really read from reputable sources about vaccine safety. But no question when it’s available to me I’ll happily take it.”
The vaccine provides “the beginning of the end of the pandemic, which is what we all want,” Ruesch said.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.