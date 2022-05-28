ANDOVER — Pomps Pond, a popular spot for summer fun, will open June 18.
Located off Abbot Street and part of the Recreation Park complex, the pond offers an expansive sunbathing area, swimming, shaded picnic tables, a playground, a volleyball net, sailboat, and canoes, along with kayak rentals, bathrooms, showers, and a concession stand.
Throughout the season, the Recreation Department offers a variety of programs. There are also walking trails around the pond, and fishing (license required), among other highlights.
For further information, including how Andover residents can purchase early-bird passes, call the Recreation Department at 978-623-8340 or visit the Recreation Department’s website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.