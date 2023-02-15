FILE - Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Andrew Chafin throws to a Baltimore Orioles batter during the seventh inning of a baseball game Sept. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. Chafin and the Arizona Diamondbacks finalized $6.25 million, one-year contract Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. Chafin gets $5.5 million this year, and the Diamondbacks have a $7.25 million option for 2024 with a $750,000 buyout.