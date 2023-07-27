North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Mostly cloudy in the morning, then thunderstorms developing later in the day. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High around 90F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.