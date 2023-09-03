Angels catcher Max Stassi, left, walks with starting pitcher Chase Silseth, right, to the dugout with Angels catcher Max Stassi after warming up in the bullpen prior to a spring training baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Goodyear, Ariz. Stassi has announced, Sunday, Sept 3, 2023, that he will miss the entire 2023 season because of a serious family medical issue.