Angels' Ohtani leaves with blister after giving up 2 homers in 8-5 loss to Padres, Musgrove

Two-way All-Star Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels left with a blister on his right middle finger after allowing consecutive home runs to Xander Bogaerts and Jake Cronenworth in the sixth inning of an 8-5 loss to Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres