Houston Astros (17-17, third in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (19-16, second in the AL West)
Anaheim, California; Monday, 9:38 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Hunter Brown (3-1, 2.60 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Angels: Patrick Sandoval (3-1, 2.93 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -120, Angels +101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels start a three-game series at home against the Houston Astros on Monday.
Los Angeles has a 9-7 record at home and a 19-16 record overall. The Angels have the ninth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 4.29.
Houston is 17-17 overall and 9-6 in road games. The Astros have gone 15-3 in games when they scored at least five runs.
The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.
TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has five doubles, a triple and seven home runs for the Angels. Anthony Rendon is 13-for-35 with a double and a home run over the past 10 games.
Kyle Tucker has four doubles and six home runs while hitting .280 for the Astros. Yordan Alvarez is 11-for-37 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .284 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by five runs
Astros: 4-6, .200 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored by seven runs
INJURIES: Angels: Jose Suarez: day-to-day (undisclosed), Aaron Loup: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Logan O'Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 15-Day IL (elbow), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip ), Jared Walsh: 10-Day IL (headaches), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
Astros: Luis Garcia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chas McCormick: 10-Day IL (back), Parker Mushinski: 15-Day IL (spine), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Altuve: 10-Day IL (thumb)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
