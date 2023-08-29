PHILADELPHIA — A month after the Angels declared their intention to go for it this season, and weeks after it became apparent that they weren’t going to make it, they officially gave up their hopes for 2023.
The Angels have reportedly placed pitchers Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo López, Matt Moore and Dominic Leone and outfielders Hunter Renfroe and Randal Grichuk on waivers, a move that allows another team to take any of those players simply by taking on the remainder of their contract.
Angels general manager Perry Minasian declined to comment, citing major league rules that prohibit discussion of waivers.
All of those players are set to be free agents at the end of the season.
The players remain on the Angels’ active roster while they are going through the waiver process. Each team that is willing to take on one of the players’ contracts will submit a claim. The waiver claim priority goes in reverse order of the standings on Thursday morning.
The players would be awarded to their new teams on Thursday, which is the last day for players to be eligible for the playoffs with their new teams. The Angels have an off day on Thursday, so they would have time to get replacements for those players to the big leagues before Friday’s game in Oakland.
Other non-contending teams made similar decisions, Mike Clevinger of the Chicago White Sox, Carlos Carrasco of the New York Mets and Harrison Bader of the New York Yankees all reportedly going on waivers on Tuesday.
Among the Angels players, Renfroe has the most money remaining for this season, about $2 million. Giolito ($1.7 million), Grichuk ($1.7 million), Moore ($1.25 million), Lopez ($600,000) and Leone ($100,000) could also save the Angels some money if they are claimed. If all five players are claimed, the Angels would save about $7.4 million.
It’s worth noting that the Angels did not place impending free agents Shohei Ohtani and Mike Moustakas on waivers.
The Angels might be trying to position themselves to be back under the luxury tax threshold for this season. If they surpass the luxury tax threshold for 2023, the penalties would be greater in each subsequent year that they go over until they reset by getting under the threshold.
The most attractive of the players is likely to be Moore, a 34-year-old left-handed reliever with a 2.34 ERA.
Renfroe, 31, is hitting .239 with 18 home runs and a .725 OPS. Renfroe began the season as a middle-of-the-order hitter, but he’s been relegated to batting seventh or eighth lately.
Giolito, 29, has a 4.45 ERA, including a 6.89 mark since the Angels acquired him.
López, 29, has a 3.86 ERA, including a 2.31 ERA since he came with Giolito in a trade with the Chicago White Sox.
Grichuk, 32, is hitting .261 with a .752 OPS. Since the Angels picked him up from the Colorado Rockies, he has hit .140 with a .470 OPS.
Leone, 31, has a 4.64 ERA, including 5.25 since the Angels picked him up from the New York Mets.
The Angels acquired Giolito, López, Grichuk and Leone in a span of a few days just before the Aug. 1 trade deadline, as they signaled their intention to make a push for the playoffs this season. However, the Angels have played poorly throughout August, falling out of the race. All of the newcomers except for López have failed to perform to expectations.
Silseth to IL
The Angels placed right-hander Chase Silseth on the 7-day injured list, which is for players who have concussions or concussion-related symptoms.
Silseth was hit in the head by a throw on Saturday. He was examined in the hospital and then released, but the Angels said they would continue to monitor him.
Nevin said that Silseth “feels good,” but they want to give him a few more days than the minimum seven before he pitches again.
Manager Phil Nevin announced that Patrick Sandoval, Griffin Canning and Giolito would instead pitch this weekend in Oakland, with Silseth working sometime in the next series, at home against the Baltimore Orioles.
That was before the news that Giolito is on waivers, and unlikely to still be with the Angels over the weekend. The Angels could instead have Tyler Anderson pitch on Sunday.
The Angels recalled left-hander Kenny Rosenberg to take Silseth’s spot on the roster.
Notes
Zach Neto (lower back inflammation) is expected to start taking batting practice on the field within the next few days. Nevin said he will play some minor league games before he’s activated. …
Right-hander Chris Devenski, who was designated for assignment last week, was released and signed a major league deal with the Tampa Bay Rays. …
Mickey Moniak accepted the boos of Philadelphia Phillies fans after Monday’s game, acknowledging that it’s better to be booed as a visiting player than as a home player in Philadelphia. Phillies fans are likely frustrated that Moniak has performed much better with the Angels than he did with the Phillies. “Not the first time I’ve been booed in this stadium, and I was wearing the other jersey last time,” Moniak said. “When they’re booing their own players, it’s kind of what they do here. They’re passionate. They care. They know baseball.”
Up next
Angels (LHP Reid Detmers, 3-10, 5.03) vs. Phillies (LHP Cristopher Sanchez, 2-3, 3.33), Wednesday, 10:05 a.m., Citizens Bank Park, Bally Sports West, 830 AM
