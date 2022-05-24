FILE - In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, fans of Shandong Luneng cheer for their team after their Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) match against Beijing Guoan in Suzhou in eastern China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 17, 2020. Chongqing Liangjiang has withdrawn from the Chinese Super League just over a week before the start of delayed 2022 season in yet another setback for the domestic soccer scene.