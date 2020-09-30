HAVERHILL — Another Haverhill public school student has tested positive for COVID-19 — the third in three different schools since the academic year began.
Those three students — one each last week at Whittier Middle School and Consentino School, and one this week at Tilton Upper School — are addition to a Haverhill High teacher and three Whittier Regional High students who are infected.
The Tilton student tested positive on the eve of Haverhill being designated as a community in the red, high-risk COVID-19 category, Superintendent Margaret Marotta said.
Mayor James Fiorentini said he expects state health officials to place Haverhill in the red zone Wednesday due to the recent cases in schools, plus an outbreak at Lakeview House nursing home and other cases. Haverhill was classified as a yellow, moderate-risk community before those cases.
Testing by state health workers continues at Lakeview House in an effort to quell the outbreak of cases there, according to public health nurse Mary Connolly.
As of Tuesday, 42 of the 71 residents at Lakeview House and 19 staff members there tested positive for the virus, Connolly said.
Few details were available about the case involving the Tilton student Tuesday, though Marotta said Tilton Principal Erin Mackay made families aware of the situation and that the school nursing staff was doing contact tracing with help from Connolly, the city’s public health nurse.
Haverhill children returned to schools for classroom learning on Sept. 21. Like many communities across the region, the city adopted a hybrid learning model for the year, with most students in classrooms two days per week and learning remotely online from home the other three days.
Marotta said school officials want to maintain a strong line of communication with families.
“We’re just making sure parents know what’s going on,” Marotta said. “I think it’s scarier not to know what’s going on than to know what’s going on, and to make informed decisions about your own health.”
“There have been no cases of spread from within the schools,” she said. “Students and staff are wearing masks and doing hand washing and that has helped.”
Three positive coronavirus cases have been identified among students at Whittier Regional High in Haverhill, according to Whittier Superintendent Maureen Lynch. Two of those cases involve students who attend school in-person, and the other is a student who does all learning remotely from home, Lynch said.
Coronavirus testing is being made available for Haverhill public school students and teachers at a new drive-up testing site in downtown Haverhill through a partnership with the city, the Pentucket Medical doctors office and the Mass General Brigham hospital system. Also available to Pentucket Medical patients, the testing site is expected to open this week in the parking lot between Pentucket Medical and the police station on Bailey Boulevard.
Anyone referred for a test by the School Department will have a test administered at no cost to them, according to the mayor’s office. Patients must have an appointment and a referral.
In addition, the state COVID-19 testing team is coming to Haverhill this week. It will be here for two weeks and possibly longer, according to the mayor’s office.
Haverhill residents with or without virus symptoms are eligible for free testing and there is no need for a doctor’s referral, medical insurance or appointment. People seeking testing will, however, be asked to provide their name and phone number to receive results, which should be available 24 to 48 hours after the test.
Free testing by Fallon Ambulance Service is available in person and by drive-up each day now through Tuesday, Oct. 6 (closed Sunday), from 1 to 6 p.m. in the Locke Street municipal parking lot, next to 125 Winter St. Free testing will also be available from Wednesday, Oct. 7, to Wednesday, Oct. 14, (closed Sunday) from 1 to 6 p.m. in front of Somebody Cares food pantry, 358 Washington St. Testing is open to residents of any area community, but only Haverhill residents will be included in the city’s case count, the mayor’s office said.